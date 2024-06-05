How Magnite Audiences Improved CPAs for a Global Automotive Brand

As the industry continues to innovate against a backdrop of signal loss, the mission of finding effective and scalable cookieless opportunities has led many to contextual targeting options and more precise first-party data. To scale campaigns against first-party data, buyers require standardized segments that use a common taxonomy that can then be activated across auction packages in multiple media environments.

Download the case study to discover how a leading global automotive brand leveraged the power of Magnite Audiences – cross-publisher audiences grounded in first-party data – to fuel a new product launch campaign across display and online video.