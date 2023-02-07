Why Live Linear OTT Is the Next Big Opportunity for Brands

Live linear video streaming is taking off in Japan. Audiences are now consuming all types of content via an internet connection, from popular TV dramas to live sports. With viewers in live linear OTT environments shown to be highly receptive to ads, a new opportunity is emerging for brands to reach addressable, engaged audiences.

At Digiday Japan Brand Summit, Magnite’s Ken Harada caught up with Carta Communications Inc’s Toshitaka Kokubun and Hideyoshi Itai, Narimi Horiuchi from Sapporo Beer and Hiroki Yoshida from Porto Inc. about the advertising power of live linear OTT and the important role it plays in a brand’s marketing strategy.

