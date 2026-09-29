How Next Media Agency (Part of Be Closer) Expanded CTV Reach with Magnite
Magnite Team
September 29, 2026 | 1 min read
Independent agency Next Media Agency, part of Be Closer, Italy’s largest independent communications company, worked with Magnite to launch a CTV advertising campaign for a leading Italian food brand. The objective was to expand reach across Italian streaming audiences while maintaining strong video performance.
View the case study to learn how Magnite helped Next Media Agency activate a programmatic multi-publisher CTV deal, gaining access to a broader mix of premium inventory beyond the largest streaming platforms.
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