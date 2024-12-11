Magnite Promotes Sean Buckley to President, Revenue and Katie Evans to President, Operations

Promotions to Further Sharpen Company’s Strategic Focus, Drive Momentum



NEW YORK – December 11, 2024 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced the promotion of two key leaders, to further sharpen the company’s strategic focus, drive innovation, and accelerate its momentum in the market. Sean Buckley has been promoted to President, Revenue and Katie Evans has been promoted to President, Operations. Mr. Buckley and Ms. Evans will continue to report to CEO, Michael Barrett.

“Sean and Katie have had an enormously positive impact on Magnite’s development,” said Michael Barrett, CEO of Magnite. “The Board and I have great confidence in their leadership, and these promotions will enhance their impact even further. As the company enters its fifth year, we have many exciting opportunities in front of us, including live sports, the continued adoption of programmatic in CTV, and a variety of innovations in DV+. With Sean and Katie in these new roles, Magnite will be able to execute better and faster than ever.”

Sean Buckley, has served as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer since 2022. Mr. Buckley joined Magnite following its acquisition of SpotX in May 2021, and has served as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer since January 2022. He will continue to lead Magnite’s global commercial organization, spearheading top-line growth and fostering new client opportunities. Before Magnite, Mr. Buckley spent eight years at SpotX in various capacities, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer and led the company’s strategic investment in SpringServe. He was instrumental in expanding the company’s platform business, providing media owners with a solution to holistically manage their programmatic video strategies.

Katie Evans, has served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer since 2020. Ms. Evans joined Magnite following its acquisition of Telaria in April 2020, and has served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer since September 2020. She will continue to oversee the company’s client success, sales operations, technical operations, and business intelligence teams. Ms. Evans is responsible for scaling the company’s global operations and works closely with the revenue, product, and engineering organizations to drive innovation and success for Magnite’s clients. Before Magnite, she was Chief Operating Officer at Telaria, where she was critical in aligning the company’s global strategy, roadmap, and processes.

Visit Magnite’s website to learn more about Sean Buckley, Katie Evans and the company’s executive team.

