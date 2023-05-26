The Rise of Ad-Supported Streaming
An In-Depth Look at How Ads Are Powering Streaming TV in LATAM
Streaming TV is the future of television in LATAM. Over the past few years, streaming TV has seen tremendous growth and has entered a new phase of maturity where most internet-connected households are streaming, and much of the growth is coming from ad-supported viewership.
Markets include: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico – referred to collectively as ‘LATAM’
Percentages shown are an aggregate of LATAM (all markets) unless stated otherwise.
Percentages shown are an aggregate of LATAM (all markets) unless stated otherwise.