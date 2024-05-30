SPO: A Buyer’s Perspective
Understanding What’s Important to Buyers Now and in the Future
Changes in supply dynamics are forcing advertisers to think differently about supply paths and consolidate partners, giving them greater control and driving better results. Magnite worked with Advertiser Perceptions to understand how advertisers across the US, UK, and Australia are thinking about and using SPO.
Contact Us
Presspress@magnite.com
Eventsevents@magnite.com
Investor Relationsnkormeluk@magnite.com