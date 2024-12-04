India Advertising Market Predictions 2025: Insights from Magnite’s eMpower Series

As India’s advertising landscape evolves at lightning speed, staying ahead of the curve has never been more critical.

Magnite’s eMpower series is focused on big-picture thinking and helping the industry thrive through learning, insights, and collaboration.

These episodes feature leaders from Magnite’s team and our partners reflecting on the pivotal moments of 2024, as well as their predictions for the themes that will shape India’s ad market in the next 12 months.

Through insightful video interviews, these experts explore topics ranging from the future of Connected TV to the growing influence of data-driven strategies and the huge opportunity live sports streaming offers brands to reach passionate and engaged audiences.

Chandrahas Shetty, Head of Demand India, Magnite

Chandrahas speaks about the rise of the big-screen viewing experience in Indian households and the associated creative ad opportunities for brands across streaming TV.

Akila Jayaraman, Head GTM Strategy & Marketing, JioAds

According to Akila, this is the most exciting time in advertising in India, and she predicts that retail media will have a big impact on the country’s ad market in the coming year.

Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director, Samsung Ads

With Connected TV moving into the mainstream in India, Prabhvir Sahmey of Samsung Ads talks about their role as educators to help fuel brand investment into CTV advertising in 2025.

Anooj Shetty, Director, Advanced TV, GroupM

From the huge growth of live sports streaming customized ad solutions for brands and the rich data now available to advertisers, Anooj Shetty of GroupM shares the agency’s view on the key trends to look out for in 2025.

Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Asia, Magnite

Gavin Buxton shares some of the key areas of focus and excitement across Asia in the year ahead, including opening up live sports to programmatic advertising, scaling publishers’ data and audiences, and helping media buyers find greater efficiencies through SPO strategies.

Pavan Arora, VP Programmatic Revenue & Sales, Hindustan Times

Pavan Arora of the Hindustan Times shares his reflections and predictions for India’s exciting ad market in 2025.