Innovating for a Smarter and More Sustainable Ad Ecosystem

Magnite previously highlighted how we advance sustainability through partnerships, our SBTI commitments, and industry collaborations. Now, let’s dive into the tools, solutions, and tech partners that boost ad tech efficiency and deliver energy savings.

Magnite empowers publishers to monetize content across CTV, online video, display, mobile, audio, and DOOH, while agencies and brands trust our platforms for high-quality, brand-safe ad inventory. To effectively process trillions of ad transactions daily, Magnite optimizes data processing and auction efficiency to deliver better results and cost savings to our clients, while being more sustainable. Key innovations we’ve employed for years, including our unique traffic shaping technology, supply-path optimization solutions, and strategic tech partnerships, all contribute to significant efforts for a smarter and greener ad ecosystem.

Performance-Driven Traffic Shaping

Imagine sifting through a flood of ad requests, filtering out the noise, and focusing on what truly matters — that’s the power of traffic shaping. Traffic shaping is the strategic process of filtering large volumes of ad requests that, if left unfiltered, can use up valuable processing resources and dilute a buyer’s bidstream. As a result, effective traffic shaping builds the most efficient, highest-quality, and most scalable path to premium supply for buyers. By prioritizing the most relevant inventory to each buyer, this technology enables publishers to gain additional revenue from buyers at scale, delivering efficiency and profitability in today’s fast-paced digital marketplace.

Magnite’s traffic shaping technology originated from the acquisition of nToggle in 2017, giving us many years of experience and innovation in solving traffic challenges. We have a dedicated team of data scientists, engineers, and product managers focused on developing and automating algorithms for our traffic shaping suite across all Magnite platforms: the SpringServe ad server, DV+ SSP, and Streaming SSP, and solutions such as ClearLine.

Our traffic shaping tech uses machine learning to automatically manage and prioritize ad requests on our platform and for each demand-side platform (DSP). By automating this process, we can quickly evaluate requests early on to focus on those that will monetize best. This helps us save processing power and reduce energy use per request. We also use outbound traffic shaping to streamline traffic by deciding which requests to send to each DSP based on location, format, publisher, users, and other signals, so that we maximize performance and QPS efficiency for each individual DSP.

Driving Efficiency through Supply-Path Optimization

Supply-path optimization (SPO) helps marketers focus their budgets on the most efficient and transparent ways to buy ads, improving their buying power and ad performance across high-quality media. By reducing the hops between buyers and sellers, SPO prevents multiple exchanges from sending the same ad opportunity to a single demand-side platform (DSP), which also helps reduce carbon emissions. Magnite has SPO deals with major buyers like Kroger Precision Marketing, Canvas Worldwide, Klick Health, and Good Apple Digital. Magnite also powers consolidated buying solutions such as the GroupM Premium Marketplace, giving advertisers easier access to top-quality publisher inventory.

Another example of how Magnite creates direct paths to premium supply is ClearLine. ClearLine is a self-service buying solution that provides agencies with direct access to premium CTV, OTT, and OLV inventory, reaching 9 out of 10 ad-supported streaming households across the US alone. By reducing the involvement of multiple exchanges and decreasing the processing power required, ClearLine significantly increases ad spending on working media. Agencies, including Rain and Camelot, have seen improved campaign performance through ClearLine’s scalable and efficient media buying processes.

Technology Partnerships for a Greener Future

Sustainability thrives on innovation and collaboration. By joining forces with like-minded companies, we can drive even greater impact, enhancing our solutions with a focus on energy measurement and optimization. Together, we’re pushing boundaries and accelerating progress. Here are some of the key partners helping us move the needle:

Scope3 provides carbon emissions data about media to allow buyers to make more informed campaign decisions. Layering Scope3 data across Magnite’s vast inventory helps advertisers better understand and reduce their carbon footprint. For instance, Magnite’s Green Media Products (GMPs), powered by Scope3 data, enable buyers to easily identify supply paths that reduce climate risk (or high carbon) inventory.

Greenbids offers tech solutions that reduce the presence of ineffective bid requests, thereby decreasing the carbon impact while preserving campaign and web performance. Magnite’s Demand Manager clients can easily integrate the Greenbids solution via Control Center.

SeenThis offers technology that reduces the amount of data downloaded by online video viewers, speeding up load times and improving the user experience. SeenThis ensures that ads only stream when in view, preventing the download of ads that might never be seen, which helps reduce unnecessary emissions.

At Magnite, we continue to expand our technology partnerships to deliver greater value and efficiency, boosting sustainability for media owners and the entire ad ecosystem.

Continued Pursuit of Improved Efficiency

At Magnite, we are pioneers in creating new technologies and boosting market efficiencies to better manage not only our own energy use but that of our clients and partners to reduce the overall environmental impact of ad tech. By aligning our innovation with the goals of our clients, partners, and the wider media ecosystem, we’re helping to drive a more sustainable future. As the industry evolves through smarter optimization and performance enhancements, emissions will shrink, paving the way for stronger, more impactful results.