Enhance Addressability with Streamlined Identity Integrations via Control Center

Control Center is Demand Manager’s “App Store” for third-party partners, offering an array of easily configurable solutions to help publishers optimize yield with a toggle of a button.

To simplify the adoption of new identity solutions that enable publishers to protect and improve ad revenue in an evolving environment, Magnite is expanding Demand Manager’s identity capabilities. Publishers using Control Center can seamlessly integrate identity solutions with no extra contracts or development work, making it easier to enhance addressability. Solutions like Yahoo and Epsilon’s hashed email IDs make every impression more valuable through Demand Manager, with increased match rates to drive additional revenue opportunities. We spoke to experts from Yahoo and Epsilon to find out more.

Yahoo ConnectID – An integrated, omnichannel approach to identity

What is ConnectID, and how does it work?

Yahoo ConnectID is Yahoo’s persistent identifier in Yahoo DSP. It underpins advertisers’ ability to reach their high-value audience and measure the effect of their campaigns, as well as for publishers to monetize their audiences effectively amidst signal loss. It relies on deterministic data, based on hashed emails or phone numbers, from consented, direct consumer relationships across Yahoo-owned and operated sites like Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, and Yahoo Finance, as well as third-party publishers and partners. It’s built on top of Yahoo’s identity graph, and today, Yahoo reaches 205M logged-in users in the US and 314M globally.

What differentiates Yahoo ConnectID from other identity solutions in the market?

Yahoo ConnectID is built on authenticated, consent-based user data from Yahoo’s direct consumer relationships and trusted third-party partners. Yahoo’s identity solutions are designed with data protection, security, and governance practices. Yahoo ConnectID is part of Yahoo’s integrated approach to identity solutions that solves for addressable and non-addressable advertising environments.

Next-Gen Solutions is Yahoo’s solution for environments without logged-in users. Rooted in machine-learning, it leverages Yahoo’s authenticated Yahoo ConnectID users as a panel audience to make inferences across the campaign lifecycle, from targeting to measurement. This enhances ad relevance while helping advertisers and publishers reach and monetize audiences within identity-limited contexts.

Can you provide any examples of publishers leveraging ConnectID successfully and the tangible benefits they’ve seen?

ConnectID sees, on average, a 40% higher eCPM on impressions. Yahoo DSP also bids 2.2X more frequently when Yahoo ConnectID is available, driving further value. Additionally, based on eMarketer, Yahoo ConnectID ranks 2nd in absorption rate among all identity solutions. Today, more than 55,000 web domains and CTV publishers, including NBCU, Paramount, The Arena Group, Newsweek, and many more, are leveraging Yahoo ConnectID.

How does Yahoo see the future of identity solutions in advertising evolving, and what role will ConnectID play in that landscape?

Due to the explosion of privacy laws across the globe and signal loss beyond third-party cookies—including the risk to IP addresses—Yahoo expects that by the end of 2025, the majority of the supply will be non-addressable. Adopting solutions for non-addressable environments represents a significant opportunity to build a competitive advantage by leveraging non-addressable inventory to achieve incremental reach and cost efficiency. Yahoo’s goal is to continue to evolve our proprietary solutions, Yahoo ConnectID and Next-Gen Solutions, but also adopt industry solutions to offer advertisers a portfolio of options through the Yahoo DSP.

Epsilon PubLink – Privacy-centric identity solution anchored to transactions

What is PubLink, and how does it work?

PubLink is Epsilon’s proprietary identity integration for authenticated traffic. PubLink allows publishers to recognize previously unaddressable visitors by connecting hashed email addresses to Epsilon’s industry-leading identity solution, COREid. Publishers using PubLink can unlock additional earning potential by capturing incremental ad revenue and tapping into greater demand from both Epsilon’s clients and those of our parent company, Publicis Groupe.

What differentiates Epsilon PubLink from other identity solutions in the market?

Epsilon’s name and address-based COREid provides the foundation for PubLink. Reaching over 200M individuals in the U.S., COREid is a person-based solution that resolves all offline and online touchpoints to a single individual – rather than a cookie, device ID, or email address. A Digiday+ Research analysis in 2022 found COREid was the only publisher identity solution evaluated that included all of the potential offline and digital signals in one ID. As a result, publishers rapidly expand addressability and receive incremental gains, even where there is signal loss. That level of addressability provides marketers the confidence that they are reaching the right people effectively across touchpoints.

Can you provide any examples of publishers leveraging PubLink successfully and the tangible benefits they’ve seen?

Publishers that use PubLink see a significant positive impact on their bottom line, which is especially critical as today’s changing ecosystem puts pressure on monetization. Publishers will see the monetization benefits immediately after implementing PubLink because it opens up previously unaddressable inventory. For example, UK-based residential property publisher Zoopla had a 44% lift in Epsilon-purchased impressions in just the first month of running PubLink, and then saw a 30% increase month-over-month after that. On average, publishers will see a 60% revenue increase from Epsilon Digital when using PubLink.

How does Epsilon see the future of identity solutions in advertising evolving, and what role will PubLink play in that landscape?

Epsilon believes alternative identity solutions will help keep the open internet free and accessible as third-party cookies and other signals, such as device IDs and IP addresses, become less reliable. Authenticated identity solutions like PubLink and open source solutions like SharedID provide publishers with the support they need to monetize their inventory and thus keep providing consumers the quality content they want. The internet shouldn’t become just a cluster of walled gardens, and identity solutions help prevent that. That’s why Epsilon is partnering with companies like Magnite to make PubLink easy to adopt – we want publishers to have the solutions they need to keep operating effectively as the landscape changes.

