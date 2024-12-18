Giving Back Globally: Magnite’s Volunteer Highlights from 2024

In 2024, Magnite’s global teams united to give back to their communities through impactful volunteer efforts, contributing 464 hours of significant time and energy to meaningful causes.

The London office made a substantial environmental contribution by partnering with the Lower Regents Coalition/Moo Canoes, where volunteers paddled waterways to collect 75 kilos of rubbish, and with More Life Home, where they refurbished furniture to support low-income individuals.

Magnite’s London team at Lower Regents Coalition/Moo Canoes.

Magnite’s London team at More Life Home.

The Broomfield team lent their hands to The Urban Farm, working to enhance its facilities and support its mission to provide educational opportunities and sustainable farming experiences for local youth.

Magnite’s Broomfield team at The Urban Farm.

In Bozeman, employees teamed up with the Gallatin Valley Food Bank to repackage bulk food items, ensuring essential supplies reached those in need.

Magnite’s Bozeman team at Gallatin Valley Food Bank.

The Los Angeles office volunteered at the South L.A. Animal Shelter, where they helped clean dog kennels, broke down crates to give the shelter back their community room, gave enrichment treats to dogs, and replaced kennel cards to help people identify the dogs for adoption. The L.A. team also assisted the Friends of Ballona Wetlands by pulling invasive plants out of the habitat to help restore and protect the last L.A. coastal wetland.

The L.A. team at the South L.A. Animal Shelter.

The L.A. team at Friends of Ballona Wetlands.

The New York team partnered with Friends of Governor’s Island to remove four lawn bags of mugwort and other invasive plants from Hammock Grove.

The New York team helped the Friends of Governor’s Island.

The Australia/New Zealand office joined the initiative at the Centennial Parklands in Sydney, aiding in removing weeds, moving and cutting logs, and watering seeds to contribute to sustainability and environmental restoration.

Magnite’s Australia/New Zealand team at Centennial Parklands.

Additional teams also made their mark: the Seattle and Boston offices hosted in-office Kynd Kits events, where volunteers packed kits tailored to community needs.

The Boston team packed Kynd Kits in the office.

In Toronto, the team collaborated with the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation to pack hygiene kits for a large hospital event, supporting children in rehabilitation.

Magnite’s Toronto office at the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation.

The San Francisco office joined local efforts to assist in feeding underserved communities through the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank’s outreach program.

The San Francisco team at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.

Finally, the Milan team partnered with Caritas Ambrosiana at the Sogemi market, where they collected and distributed unsold produce to those in need, reducing waste while addressing food insecurity.

The Milan office at Sogemi market.

Through these collaborative efforts, Magnite employees strengthened community ties and showcased their shared values of compassion, sustainability, and making a tangible difference worldwide.