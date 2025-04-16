Revolutionizing OTT Monetization: Vidio’s Success with SpringServe

With Vidio’s audience scaling rapidly, the platform required a more advanced and efficient solution to monetize up to two billion+ monthly impressions. However, the limitations of its primary ad server—relying on manual decisioning and a traditional waterfall setup—led to several key challenges:

→ Revenue loss from VAST 303 errors

→ High latency due to lack of unified auction

→ Limited control over ad deduplication and competitive separation

→ Inability to set price differentiation for premium ad inventory



To overcome these challenges, Vidio turned to Springserve’s Mediation Technology, Magnite’s advanced solution that seamlessly integrates programmatic demand from various SSPs, including Magnite’s Streaming SSP, into the publisher’s primary ad server.

“Integrating with SpringServe’s Mediation Technology has been a game-changer for Vidio. We’ve eliminated VAST 303 errors, improved impressions, and reduced deal optimization time by nearly half. This solution has not only streamlined our ad operations but also maximized revenue potential, enabling Vidio to maintain its leadership in Indonesia’s OTT space while expanding regionally. The seamless integration and efficiency gains have exceeded our expectations.”

Mutia Nandika, Chief Revenue Officer Emtek Media

Download our case study to discover how Springserve’s advanced technology enabled Vidio to unify programmatic demand with traditional direct-sold demand for the first time, maximizing revenue potential, and streamlining ad operations.