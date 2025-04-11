Shoptalk 2025: 3 Takeaways Shaping the Future of Commerce Media

Shoptalk 2025 took place at a pivotal time for commerce media. What began as a performance-driven channel is now expanding into a full-funnel, omnichannel strategy, one powered by first-party data and increasingly shaped by the decline of third-party identifiers.

With U.S. omnichannel commerce ad spend projected to more than double by 2028, the focus has shifted from experimentation to achieving scale. This year’s conversations at Shoptalk reflected that shift, with brands and platforms aligning around personalization, measurement, and ease of execution. Here are three themes that stood out—and how Magnite is helping support this next chapter of growth.

1. Context is the future of personalization.

From the show floor to the stage, one point was loud and clear: every commerce media network is obsessed with relevance. And rightly so, personalization isn’t just a tactic anymore; it’s a business imperative.

Leaders like Lisa Valentino, president of Best Buy Ads, and Jenna Griffith, vice president of operations at PayPal Ads, underscored the value of context and curation, whether it’s selecting which brands appear on DOOH screens in-store or choosing the right off-site publisher mix. With its storytelling power and time-spent advantages, CTV is increasingly a key touchpoint for driving shoppability and discoverability.

As Griffith noted, PayPal Ads is focused on “making everything shoppable” by turning every touchpoint into a personalized, actionable moment.

Magnite shares this POV. With commerce media CTV ad spend expected to grow three times faster than search in 2025, CTV is becoming a must-have for brands looking to move up the funnel. Magnite helps make that a reality by providing high-quality inventory built for storytelling and scale.

2. No two commerce media offerings are alike.

Commerce media is forecast to account for one in four digital ad dollars by 2028, but there’s no one-size-fits-all playbook. Put simply, commerce is not a plug-and-play environment. Every brand has different data assets, unique audience nuances, and bespoke creative strategies. As a result, flexibility and customizability are key.

For example, Aaron Dunford, vice president of Nordstrom Media, emphasized the importance of understanding the multidimensional interests of Nordstrom customers beyond clothing. This depth of insight has enabled Nordstrom Media Network to form non-endemic partnerships—with cruise lines, airlines, and streaming platforms—that align with their audience’s broader lifestyle interests. Creative remains central to delivering these experiences, particularly as the team explores long-form video formats on CTV and beyond to tell more nuanced, engaging brand stories.

This is where Magnite delivers. With 99% CTV supply coverage and 96% overall omnichannel coverage, Magnite offers unmatched reach. In a landscape where commerce’s success hinges on tailored, data-informed storytelling, Magnite’s infrastructure provides the scale and flexibility marketers need to meet audiences where they are across devices, formats, and creative touchpoints.

3. Privacy and simplicity must go hand-in-hand.

For commerce media to scale sustainably, ease and trust are non-negotiables, especially when first-party data is on the line. At Shoptalk, we repeatedly heard the same chorus: brands want less friction, more flexibility, and privacy-by-design tech that doesn’t compromise performance.

Commerce media networks are under pressure to grow quickly and with fewer risks. That’s why working with trusted technology partners is essential.

Magnite’s platform capabilities align well with these evolving needs. As the partner of choice for some of the world’s leading media owners, our tech stack is designed to deliver premium outcomes, maximize yield, and provide the ease, support, and brand safety that commerce media requires to scale without compromise.

Scaling Smarter in the Commerce Era

Commerce is no longer a test-and-learn channel. It’s a foundational pillar of modern marketing. At Shoptalk 2025, it was clear that the next phase of growth will be defined by precision, creativity, and operational excellence. For commerce media networks to succeed, they’ll need trusted technology partners who understand how to scale responsibly while preserving what makes their data and audiences unique. With our people, platform, and premium omnichannel reach, Magnite is proud to help shape the infrastructure behind commerce’s continued rise.