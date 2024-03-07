Magnite’s Female Powerhouses: Karnika Maroo

Karnika Maroo, Senior Account Manager, Platforms, India

This International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Magnite is shining a spotlight on five exceptional women who are making their mark in the ever-evolving ad tech landscape.

This series showcases how these women are shaping the future of Magnite and inspiring the next generation of female leaders in the industry.

Read on to learn about Karnika’s unique journey and contributions to Magnite.

What woman in history or the present is your role model?

I consider Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo, to be a role model. She has broken barriers and shattered glass ceilings throughout her career and inspired many women.

What’s been your biggest challenge as a woman in this industry? Have you overcome it? If so, how?

The biggest challenge is the limited presence of senior women in the industry, and this scarcity can sometimes create a barrier to confidently navigating and advancing in our careers. Women need strong, supportive female role models to show them the way. Show them what’s possible.

Personally, I’ve adopted a proactive approach in my professional journey, actively seeking to connect and engage with other women in the industry, forging a network where we can exchange experiences and support each other. My aim is not only to showcase my skills and achievements but also to contribute as a visible and accessible role model, thereby encouraging more women to pursue their ambitions in this space confidently.

In what ways can women support and empower each other in the workplace?

In the professional realm, women supporting and empowering each other can lead to remarkable outcomes and can foster a supportive environment in the workplace.

Experienced women can mentor junior colleagues, providing guidance, advice, and insights to help them navigate their careers. Women can build strong professional networks by connecting with female colleagues, both within their organizations and across, providing mutual support.



Women can collectively advocate for fair and equal opportunities by addressing issues. By raising awareness and challenging the status quo, they can contribute to creating a more inclusive and equitable work environment.

Open and honest conversations about challenges, successes, and experiences can foster a sense of solidarity among women. Sharing stories, offering encouragement, and providing emotional support can empower women to overcome obstacles and achieve their full potential.

What’s the best piece of advice you’d give to a young woman entering the workforce?

One of the best pieces of advice I would give to a young woman entering the workforce is to believe in yourself and your abilities. Confidence in your skills and knowledge will help you navigate challenges and opportunities with resilience and determination. Additionally, here are a few more tips for success:

Continuous learning: Embrace a growth mindset and be open to learning new things. Seek out opportunities for professional development and skill enhancement to stay competitive in your field.

Build a support system: Cultivate a strong network of mentors, colleagues, and allies who can provide guidance, advice, and support throughout your career journey.

Advocate for yourself: Don’t be afraid to speak up for what you deserve, whether it’s a promotion, a raise, or recognition for your contributions. Learn to negotiate effectively and assertively.

Be resilient: Inevitably, you may face setbacks or challenges in your career. Stay resilient, learn from failures, and use them as stepping stones towards future success.

How do you approach building and maintaining professional networks as a woman in the ad tech sector? What advice would you offer women looking to expand their connections in the industry?

It is very important to have a strong presence both online and offline in today’s professional landscape. Attending industry events and seminars offers valuable opportunities to meet peers, establish connections, and stay abreast of the latest developments in our ever-evolving industry.

Building relationships through active listening, providing support, and seeking collaboration opportunities is crucial for nurturing a robust professional network. Engaging in mentorship programs and internal networking events within the organization helps expand connections and advance your career.

By taking a proactive approach to building and maintaining your professional network, you can enhance your presence in the ad tech sector, creating new avenues for growth and collaboration.