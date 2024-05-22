Netflix Selects Magnite as Key Global Programmatic Advertising Partner

Netflix announced last week that it has selected Magnite as a key partner for its global programmatic advertising business. Beginning this summer, we are excited to activate with DSPs, starting with our partners at Google DV360 and The Trade Desk, to deliver ads on Netflix through our platform.

It’s great to see Netflix continuing to lean into programmatic as the industry moves toward automation as the future of streaming advertising.

“We are thrilled to be helping Netflix leverage programmatic advertising to bring their amazing content to millions of consumers worldwide,” said Sean Buckley, Magnite’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our commitment to Netflix, and all media owners, is to help them thrive by connecting with advertisers around the world on their terms.”

Magnite’s integration with Netflix is already underway and will play an important complement to their in-house ad server. We look forward to sharing more about this partnership in the coming months. In the meantime, congratulations to Netflix on a fantastic upfront lineup.