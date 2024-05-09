Optimizing Prebid Wrappers with Magnite’s Demand Manager

In an ever-evolving media landscape, it’s important for publishers to A/B test their Prebid configurations in order to maximize their yields. While manual testing can create complexities in implementation and measurement, more automated A/B testing allows publishers to seamlessly create and test multiple Prebid wrapper configurations without altering page code.

Download the case study to discover how Adasta Media – a leading digital sales house for publishers in Italy – leveraged Magnite’s Demand Manager A/B testing to negate the complexities of manual testing and increase revenue.