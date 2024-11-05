Magnite Research in Japan Highlights Streaming TV’s Ability to Boost Ad Recall, Build Trust, and Increase Purchase Intent

Study explores the impact of advertising within premium streaming content

TOKYO – November 5, 2024 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today unveiled its latest research study, “Why Streaming TV Is a Must-Buy.” The research sheds light on the impact of advertising within premium streaming content in Japan, revealing that ads in this environment drive stronger ad recall, foster greater trust, and increase purchase intent.

“Fueled in part by the increasing adoption of smart TVs, streaming TV viewership is steadily growing in Japan and is set to reach an impressive 85 million viewers by 2029,” said Ken Harada, Managing Director, Japan at Magnite. “Our latest research shows that advertising in premium streaming content delivers more favorable outcomes than other digital video formats. With 80% of streaming TV viewers in Japan opting for ad-supported content, advertisers who prioritize incorporating streaming within their media plans have a unique opportunity to connect with highly engaged audiences in a trusted, premium environment.”

Key findings from Magnite’s study include:

Ads on streaming TV are more memorable and influence purchase behaviors. Streaming TV boasts higher rates of ad recall compared to video-sharing platforms (VSPs), generating a 10% higher rate of unaided recall when the ad is shown more than once. This impacts purchasing decisions, with 32% of streaming TV viewers agreeing they often purchase a product after seeing an ad.

Streaming TV boasts higher rates of ad recall compared to video-sharing platforms (VSPs), generating a 10% higher rate of unaided recall when the ad is shown more than once. This impacts purchasing decisions, with 32% of streaming TV viewers agreeing they often purchase a product after seeing an ad. The premium nature of streaming TV content positively impacts brand outcomes. Premium content can be defined as high-quality, long-form programming produced by a TV, movie studio or production company. Those surveyed indicated that 100% of the content they watch on streaming TV is premium, while nearly all (92%) VSP viewers spend the majority of their time watching non-premium content. This consumption of premium content encourages focused, intentional viewing and creates a highly engaged audience, 77% of whom pay attention to the ads they see in this setting.

Premium content can be defined as high-quality, long-form programming produced by a TV, movie studio or production company. Those surveyed indicated that 100% of the content they watch on streaming TV is premium, while nearly all (92%) VSP viewers spend the majority of their time watching non-premium content. This consumption of premium content encourages focused, intentional viewing and creates a highly engaged audience, 77% of whom pay attention to the ads they see in this setting. Streaming TV’s premium environment fosters credibility and trust, helping brands win over consumers. Nearly all of those surveyed (91%) feel ads on streaming TV platforms elevate a brand’s credibility, and 63% say that they trust the brands they see on streaming TV. This combination of credibility and trust positively influences consumers’ likelihood to make future purchases.

To explore additional insights, please click here.

##

Methodology

Magnite partnered with MediaScience, a global leader in media research and measurement. The study consisted of audience testing in a simulated viewing experience, where participants added Streaming TV and Video Sharing Platform (VSP) apps to their personal devices. Each participant watched content (TV shows and videos) and was exposed to ads appearing in naturally occurring ad breaks or as pre-roll. The panel was immediately surveyed after the viewing session to capture attitudinal responses. This two-factor research design provides a multidimensional view of Streaming TV and VSP viewers and points to differences between post-exposure behaviors and their effects on advertiser outcomes.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Magnite、日本の調査結果を発表

プレミアムなストリーミングコンテンツ内の広告には

想起率、信頼、購買意欲の向上効果があることが明らかに

世界最大の独立系オムニチャネルSSPであるMagnite（NASDAQ：MGNI、読み方：マグナイト）は、本日、調査レポート「ストリーミングテレビが外せない理由（Why Streaming TV Is a Must-Buy）」を発表しました。プレミアムなストリーミングコンテンツ内で表示される広告の効果について日本で調査した結果、広告想起率、ブランドへの信頼、購買意欲を高める効果があることが明らかになりました。

本調査の主な調査結果は次の通りです。

ストリーミングテレビ上で表示される広告は記憶に残りやすく、購買行動につながりやすい

ストリーミングテレビは動画共有プラットフォーム（VSP）に比べて広告想起率が高いのが特徴で、広告を複数回表示した場合、純粋想起率が10%高くなります。これは購買決定にも影響を与え、ストリーミングテレビの視聴者の32%が、広告を見た後にその商品を購入することがよくあると回答しています。

プレミアムなストリーミングコンテンツはブランドの認知度を高める

本調査では、テレビ局や映画スタジオ、制作会社が制作する上質な長時間番組のことを、プレミアムなコンテンツと定義しています。視聴コンテンツについて調査した結果、ストリーミングテレビの視聴者はすべての回答者がプレミアムなコンテンツのみを視聴していた一方、VSP視聴者はほぼ全員（92%）が大半の時間を非プレミアムなコンテンツの視聴に充てていました。プレミアムなコンテンツは夢中になりやすく視聴者の画面への集中度が高まることから、ストリーミングテレビの視聴者の77%は、コンテンツ内で表示される広告にも注目していると回答しています。

ストリーミングテレビのプレミアムなコンテンツは、ブランドに対する消費者からの信用・信頼を高めやすい

回答者のほぼ全員（91%）が、ストリーミングテレビ上で広告が表示されるとそのブランドに対する信用度が上がると回答しています。また、ストリーミングテレビで表示された広告のブランドを信頼していると回答した人は63%に上ります。視聴者に信用・信頼されることは、視聴者がそのブランドの商品を将来購入する可能性も高めます。

Magniteで日本事業を担当するマネージングディレクターを務める原田健は次のように述べています。「日本では、スマートテレビなどの普及に伴いストリーミングテレビの視聴者が着々と増えており、2029年にはその数が、8,500万人にも上る見込みです。Magniteが実施した今回の調査では、プレミアムなストリーミングコンテンツ内で表示される広告は、他の動画配信方式と比べて宣伝効果が高いことが明らかになりました。ストリーミングテレビの視聴者の80%は広告付きコンテンツを選択しています。したがって、ストリーミングテレビを重視したメディアプランニングを行っている広告主にとって、プレミアムなストリーミングコンテンツ内での広告は、エンゲージメントの高い視聴者とつながる有効な手立てとなるでしょう。」

本調査レポートはこちらから確認できます。

以上

【調査方法】

本調査は、Magniteがメディアリサーチ・測定の世界大手MediaScience社と合同で実施しました。被験者の所有するデバイスにストリーミングテレビと動画共有プラットフォーム（VSP）のアプリをそれぞれダウンロードしてもらい、コンテンツを見てもらう実験を実施。コンテンツ（テレビ番組、動画）の再生途中や再生前にさりげなく広告を表示しました。視聴終了直後には、広告への反応度合いを把握するためのアンケートを実施しました。視聴者の反応の比較は、ストリーミングテレビとVSPの視聴度合いを多面的に捉え、広告を見た後の反応が商品の売上にどこまでつながるのかを明らかにすることができます。

Magniteについて

Magnite（本社：米国ニューヨーク州、NASDAQ：MGNI）は、世界最大の独立系セルサイド広告プラットフォームを提供します。パブリッシャーはMagniteの技術を活用し、デスクトップやモバイル、オーディオや CTV といったあらゆるフォーマットのコンテンツを収益化できます。Magniteのプラットフォームはブランドの価値を守る質の高い広告インベントリと、月間何十億もの広告トランザクションに対応し、世界有数の企業やブランドから信頼を得ています。オフィスは、ニューヨーク、ロサンゼルス、デンバー、ロンドン、シンガポール、ムンバイ、東京、シドニーに構え、北米、欧州、中東、アフリカ、中南米、アジア太平洋全域をカバーしています。

【本件に関する報道関係者様からのお問い合わせ先】

株式会社トレイントラックス（広報代理店）

担当： 荒、小牧

Tel： 03-5738-4177 Fax： 03-5738-4178 E-mail： magnite@traintracks.jp