Magnite Earns Recognition as One of Built In’s Top Workplaces Across the U.S.

Magnite, the largest independent sell-side advertising company, is proud to announce its inclusion in multiple categories of Built In’s 2025 Best Places to Work awards. The lists highlight Magnite’s dedication to fostering a people-first culture that empowers employees to innovate and grow.

Built In is a tech-focused platform that connects professionals with innovative companies while recognizing remarkable workplaces through its annual Best Places to Work awards.

Magnite has been recognized for its exceptional workplace environment across the following categories:

100 Best U.S. Midsize Companies to Work For

100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Seattle

100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Colorado

100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Boston

100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Los Angeles

100 Best Places to Work in Seattle

100 Best Places to Work in Colorado

100 Best Midsize Places to Work in San Francisco

100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

100 Best Places to Work in Boston

100 Best Midsize Places to Work in New York City

100 Best Places to Work in San Francisco

100 Best Places to Work in New York City

Celebrating a Culture of Innovation and Inclusion

Magnite’s commitment to employee satisfaction is evident in our benefits program, which begins on day one. Employees enjoy comprehensive health insurance plans, flexible vacation time, quarterly wellness days, and in-office lunches, fostering a well-rounded work-life balance. The company’s hybrid schedule connects employees across 20 global offices while supporting flexibility and collaboration.

Diversity and inclusion are core to Magnite’s values, as seen in its employee-led diversity program, six Employee Resource Groups, and initiatives like Global Volunteer Week. Magnite also emphasizes career development through its comprehensive career framework, which is designed to support internal mobility and professional growth.

A Shared Commitment to Excellence

“At Magnite, we understand that an engaged and supported team is the foundation of everything we accomplish,” said Shawna Hughes, chief people officer at Magnite. “We’re proud to be recognized by Built In for fostering a culture that inspires innovation and drives both personal and professional success.”

Looking Forward to the Future

As Magnite continues its growth trajectory, the company remains steadfast in its mission to cultivate an engaging, supportive workplace. Built In’s recognition serves as a testament to its success in prioritizing people, and Magnite looks forward to a future filled with innovation and collaboration.

Learn more about career opportunities at Magnite and explore why we’re one of the best places to work here.