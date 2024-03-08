Magnite’s Female Powerhouses: Cassidy Diamond

Cassidy Diamond, Vice President, Brand Partnerships, Demand Facilitation, US

This International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Magnite is shining a spotlight on five exceptional women who are making their mark in the ever-evolving ad tech landscape.

This series showcases how these women are shaping the future of Magnite and inspiring the next generation of female leaders in the industry.

Read on to learn about Cassidy’s unique journey and contributions to Magnite.

What woman in history or the present is your role model?

I’ve been inspired by Dolly Parton’s story and her contributions that reach far beyond the music industry. Her philanthropic efforts include the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which funds a wonderful literacy program gifting free books every month to millions of children around the world. She is a woman from humble beginnings who broke through a male-dominated industry. Not only did she help give women a voice in country music, but she advocated for her financial well-being by owning her entire music catalog and royalties, which allow her to give back so generously today.

What’s been your biggest challenge as a woman in this industry? Have you overcome it? If so, how?

Each season of life and career brings unique challenges. Early in my career, the biggest challenge was finding my voice and delivering unique value to stand out in a competitive, male-dominated industry. As a seller and a leader, I overcame this by investing my time in learning, networking, and striving to apply these skills to be the best and give my best effort every day. By focusing my energy on effective sales communication, socializing my contributions to company objectives, and developing skills in emotional intelligence and collaboration, I created a path to stand out as a sales contributor and leader.

In what ways can women support and empower each other in the workplace?

Supporting someone else in no way diminishes your shine. Make it a priority to endorse those doing stellar work, whether they are colleagues, clients, or vendors. When someone is exceptional, let their boss and leaders know it. Be specific in your praise and communicate the positive experience and why they stand out.

In everyday life at the office, there are many ways to empower women. In a conference room? Help amplify women’s voices. Let them know before the meeting that you value their input and perspective on the topic and specifically call on them to contribute their feedback in the meeting.

It’s incredibly important to be authentic, have empathy with one another, and provide honest feedback to grow. We are all human and have moments when we aren’t at our best. In supporting women, we can use empathy and understanding as superpowers in the workplace.

What’s the best piece of advice you’d give to a young woman entering the workforce?

As you interview, look for a company and team where you can show up as your authentic self and add your unique value. Many of us start out in our careers thinking we need to prove ourselves. I suggest an alternative mindset of “establishing your unique value” to your leaders and the company. The difference lies in having confidence that you are being hired because they already believe in you. It’s up to you to exceed that expectation and broadcast as you are doing so. Leaders are focused on driving an impact for their department and scope of responsibility. The best thing you can do for yourself is to regularly communicate to your manager, your specific contributions to these goals.

How do you approach building and maintaining professional networks as a woman in the ad tech sector? What advice would you offer women looking to expand their connections in the industry?

Dedicate time, show sincere appreciation, and use active listening. I dedicate time weekly to ‘authentically’ develop relationships, which means attending events, calling old contacts, noting birthdays or events near and dear to that connection, and supporting them before asking for something for yourself. We all have those people in life who reach out only when they need something. While that’s expected, the best way to develop connections is to invest in others as a practice.

When attending industry or client events, I reach out directly or introduce myself to those who are strong where I need to grow. I’ll share sincere appreciation or feedback on what’s inspired me and get to know them as a human and individual. As you network, be authentic, find common ground, and look at how you can support their objectives first.

While we have incredible opportunities for virtual relationships and connections, nothing beats face-to-face. If you aren’t comfortable in that setting, find a friend who is exceptional at networking. They can be your first mentor and help you grow!