Magnite’s Female Powerhouses: Kelly Pepall

Kelly Pepall, Senior Director, Sales Strategy & Operations, Canada

This International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Magnite is shining a spotlight on five exceptional women who are making their mark in the ever-evolving ad tech landscape.

This series showcases how these women are shaping the future of Magnite and inspiring the next generation of female leaders in the industry.

Read on to learn about Kelly’s unique journey and contributions to Magnite.

What woman in history or the present is your role model?

I have always found Michelle Obama to be a strong and positive role model for women. She shines on her own and is an intelligent, hardworking mother who has used her leadership role to be an advocate for many important social issues.

What’s been your biggest challenge as a woman in this industry? Have you overcome it? If so, how?

Imposter syndrome definitely comes to mind. While this can affect men just as easily as women, I do think that the societal pressures and stereotypes that women face may make it more prevalent amongst women in ad tech. I wouldn’t say that I have overcome it, as I definitely think that something like this takes time to overcome, but I’m working towards it!

In what ways can women support and empower each other in the workplace?

Finding a female peer in a similar role who you can trust and confide in is a great resource to help you feel supported and empowered. Having someone who I can go to for advice, encouragement, and feedback has always helped me feel more confident in my decisions as I navigate career challenges.

What’s the best piece of advice you’d give to a young woman entering the workforce?

This applies to all young people, not just women, but ask lots of questions! Individuals new to an industry or new job often feel they need to act the part and pretend they know what their peers are talking about, but pretending you understand will only hinder your ability to progress. Ask as many questions as you need until you really understand, and dive deep. It is the best way to ensure you will succeed.

How do you approach building and maintaining professional networks as a woman in the ad tech sector? What advice would you offer women looking to expand their connections in the industry?

I’d recommend first investing in your relationships with your colleagues and clients. Doing so will create an initial network of peers, which you can build off of through connecting with mutual professionals at industry events. Over time, your network will continue to grow as you engage with more and more people within the industry.