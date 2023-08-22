The Advertiser’s Streaming Playbook

How can today’s modern buyers best navigate the evolving streaming landscape? This step-by-step guide offers a clear and concise overview of different platforms’ unique offerings, helping buyers make informed decisions about where to allocate their advertising budgets.

The playbook emphasizes four crucial areas that advertisers must consider when selecting one or more partners: targeting and data, the value of premium ad-supported inventory, measurement and transparency, and workflows and infrastructure. By carefully weighing and considering these factors, marketers can optimize their advertising strategies in an ever-evolving and fragmented ecosystem, ultimately ensuring wise allocation of their budgets.

