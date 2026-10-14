How BDG Media Achieved CPM Lift at Increasing Scale with Magnite’s Prebid Yield Optimization

BDG Media is a leading digital media brand and owner of brands like W Magazine, NYLON, Bustle and The Zoe Report, among others, reaching audiences across entertainment, culture, fashion, beauty, and more. With a large and highly engaged audience, effectively monetizing every advertising opportunity is critical. BDG Media turned to Magnite’s Prebid Yield Optimization to explore how greater automation and intelligence within its Prebid setup could help drive incremental gains at scale.

Key Results:

2.7% lift in rCPM at increasing scale.

at increasing scale. Improved fill rates with increased ad requests.

with increased ad requests. Maintained eCPMs alongside improved fill.

The Challenge

With significant volume flowing through its programmatic stack, even incremental improvements in yield have the potential to translate into meaningful gains at scale. The challenge for BDG Media was improving the efficiency of its Prebid setup and monetizing more opportunities, without introducing additional complexity or sacrificing the value of its inventory.

The Solution

Prebid Yield Optimization brings real-time automation, intelligent rendering, and UI-driven controls to BDG Media’s Prebid setup through a single lightweight Magnite Link tag. The broader solution also provides a holistic view of ad stack revenue through Prebid Analytics, alongside centralized identity management through the Control Center.

For BDG Media, a core aspect was the automation element, which enables dynamic optimization of every single auction across timeouts, bidder priorities, and bidder order using device, browser, domain, and geographic signals. Together, these capabilities provide greater visibility and control across the Prebid setup while reducing the manual effort required to optimize performance.

With Magnite’s dedicated data science support and continuous optimizations on the algorithm for automation, the solution allows BDG Media to continue managing their own Prebid, while PYO makes performance enhancements.

The Results and Benefits

Following the implementation of Magnite’s Prebid Yield Optimization solution via Magnite Link, BDG Media saw measurable improvements in monetization efficiency.

2.4% increase in fill rate Fill rate increased by 2.4%, meaning a greater proportion of available ad opportunities resulted in monetized impressions. All the while, eCPMs remained consistent, even as volume of ad impressions and fill rates increased. 2.7% increase in rCPM Together, these gains contributed to a 2.7% increase in rCPM, demonstrating how incremental improvements in Prebid performance can translate into stronger monetization – particularly when applied across high volumes of inventory.