Why Swedish Streaming Habits Are Good News for Advertisers

If you have ever caught yourself scrolling through your phone while a TV show plays in the background, or thrown on a podcast while cooking dinner, you already know how modern media consumption feels. It is fluid and constant, and it rarely happens on just one device.

Our latest study on digital habits in Sweden, Decoding the Connected Consumer: Sweden 2026, shows that almost everyone in the country (99% of digitally connected adults) relies on ad-supported media every single day. They stream shows, play mobile games, listen to music, or check the news as part of their routine.

For brands, this opens up an exciting landscape. Connecting with Swedish audiences is no longer about picking a single “best” channel. It is about understanding how people move through their day and showing up where it feels most natural.

A Day in the Life of a Swedish Media Consumer

Swedes spend a lot of time engaging with content online, but where and when they do it shifts depending on the time of day.

In the morning, digital audio takes centre stage. People listen to music and podcasts on their commute or while making breakfast. During quick breaks, waiting in line, or squeezing in a moment of downtime, mobile service apps and digital news outlets step in to fill the gaps.

By the evening, the main event often happens in the living room. Between 5 PM and 9 PM, video streaming peaks. Three out of four households stream video content, and streamers average 2.5 hours a day. Add in daily doses of mobile gaming, music, podcasts, and news, and the picture is clear: Swedes spend a meaningful amount of time across a wide variety of formats.

Streaming Is Better Together

One of the most interesting findings in the study is just how social big-screen streaming is. When Swedes sit down to watch a show or movie on TV, 77% are co-viewing, usually with a partner, family member, or friend.

This shared viewing experience creates real impact. Watching together can turn ads into shared conversations, with nearly 40% of co-viewers saying they discuss ads while watching.

At the same time, the “second screen” is almost always within arm’s reach. Nearly 60% say they always or often use another device while streaming on TV. For many viewers, that device can act as a bridge to brands. If an ad sparks curiosity, viewers can look up a brand on social media, chat about it, or even buy the product. New interactive formats, like pause ads and home screen ads, make jumping from seeing a product to buying it virtually effortless.

What Is Capturing Attention

With so much content competing for attention, what actually makes people remember an ad? It turns out the answer is simple: relevance.

Over half of Swedish consumers (54%) say that seeing a product relevant to their interests is the factor most likely to make an ad stick in their memory. That mattered far more to respondents than flashy entertainment, generic personalisation, or brand familiarity. When an ad feels timely and useful to what someone is doing or feeling at that moment, it lands naturally without feeling intrusive.

Bringing It All Together

Swedes are not locked into one screen or one platform. They move between listening to a podcast on the go, catching up on news over lunch, and streaming a show on the couch.

When brands tell a consistent, relevant story across all these moments, discovery can flow into action. By meeting Swedish consumers across the screens and apps they already love, advertisers can turn attention into brand connection.

Read the full report, Decoding the Connected Consumer: Sweden 2026, here.