Bringing Intelligence Into the Auction: The Rise of Real-Time Data, Containerization and Smarter Supply

For much of programmatic advertising’s history, competitive advantage was built on scale, connectivity, and efficiency—moving bid requests, processing transactions, and connecting buyers and sellers across digital ecosystems. Most of the intelligence used to evaluate media also lived on the buy side, where DSPs and advertisers relied on audience segments, targeting strategies, and other external signals to guide bidding.

As the advertising ecosystem moves towards reduced fragmentation, greater efficiency, and the agentic future, that model is changing. Decisioning is increasingly shifting toward the supply side where platforms have the clearest view of each impression through publisher first-party signals.

At the same time, organizations are increasingly evaluating more signals in real time. They can now evaluate any relevant OpenRTB signal using proprietary models, contextual intelligence, and business logic before a bid is placed.

Together, these shifts are transforming the supply side from transaction infrastructure into intelligent execution infrastructure, where proprietary intelligence can operate in real time.

By bringing our industry-leading supply and intelligence data closer to the auction, we’re able to evolve our decisioning strategies to deliver better precision-matched inventory tailored for customer outcomes. Ryan Eusanio, Global EVP Media Capability, Omnicom Media

Below, we’ll take a deeper look at the technologies enabling this evolution, including real-time data activation and containerized decisioning, and what they mean for the future of programmatic advertising.

A New Era of Supply-Side Intelligence

Several market shifts are changing where intelligence operates, how buying decisions are made, and the role infrastructure plays in enabling both.

Intelligence itself has changed. Buyers and curators are no longer relying on standardized optimization rules. Instead, they’re deploying proprietary models, machine learning systems, and custom scoring frameworks that continuously evaluate opportunities and reshape bidding behavior. These systems aren’t static inputs—they’re dynamic decision engines that need to operate in real time, at the moment of the impression. IAB projects continued double-digit growth in programmatic advertising while identifying agentic AI and autonomous decisioning as central to accelerating the next phase of media buying.

Buyers and curators are no longer relying on standardized optimization rules. Instead, they’re deploying proprietary models, machine learning systems, and custom scoring frameworks that continuously evaluate opportunities and reshape bidding behavior. These systems aren’t static inputs—they’re dynamic decision engines that need to operate in real time, at the moment of the impression. IAB projects continued double-digit growth in programmatic advertising while identifying agentic AI and autonomous decisioning as central to accelerating the next phase of media buying. Real-time data has become a competitive necessity. In environments such as CTV, live sports, and performance-driven media, every impression presents only a brief opportunity for evaluation. The window between receiving a signal and taking action has narrowed to milliseconds, making it increasingly important to evaluate opportunities before an auction occurs rather than optimizing after the fact. Live programming is raising the bar for real-time execution. Meanwhile, in fast-growing channels like streaming, buyers expect 47% of CTV inventory to be biddable, creating an environment where decisions increasingly need to happen in milliseconds.

In environments such as CTV, live sports, and performance-driven media, every impression presents only a brief opportunity for evaluation. The window between receiving a signal and taking action has narrowed to milliseconds, making it increasingly important to evaluate opportunities before an auction occurs rather than optimizing after the fact. Live programming is raising the bar for real-time execution. Meanwhile, in fast-growing channels like streaming, buyers expect 47% of CTV inventory to be biddable, creating an environment where decisions increasingly need to happen in milliseconds. Legacy integration models were designed for a different era of programmatic advertising. Traditional workflows often rely on a sequential process in which signals are collected, processed externally, and then fed back into activation. In today’s environment, where every impression is evaluated in milliseconds, those delays can translate directly into missed opportunities, less effective optimization, and lower media performance. Industry initiatives such as IAB Tech Lab’s Trusted Server, LEAP, and Curation Framework reflect a broader shift toward bringing intelligence closer to the auction so decisions can be made in real time.

The next evolution of programmatic is intelligent supply shaping. Rather than simply passing impressions into the marketplace, supply should be optimized before the auction begins so buyers can make more informed decisions and improve efficiency, and publishers can unlock greater value from their inventory. Ravi Patel, Co-Founder & CEO, SWYM.ai

Real-Time Data Comes of Age

Across the industry, the focus is shifting from simply providing access to inventory toward making supply itself smarter by enriching every impression with proprietary data.

Real-Time Data (RTD) allows approved partners to apply proprietary data, models, and business logic to live bidstream signals before bidding begins, enabling more informed decisions on every impression. While the capability has existed for years, its importance is growing as AI, curation, and supply-side intelligence reshape how media decisions are made.

By evaluating each impression before the auction, partners can make more informed bidding decisions using the capabilities that differentiate their business.

The result is a fundamentally different approach to media activation. Rather than relying solely on downstream optimization, RTD allows decisioning to move closer to the auction, leverage higher-fidelity signals, and operate across activation points instead of being tied to a single DSP or buying platform.

Bringing Your Own Intelligence to RTD

As RTD becomes more widely adopted, organizations face a new challenge: how do they deploy proprietary intelligence efficiently at auction scale?

Organizations want to build the intelligence that differentiates them—not necessarily the infrastructure required to operate it at scale. Developing proprietary AI and machine learning models, decisioning frameworks, and data strategies is where they create competitive advantage. Running those models reliably across billions of transactions in milliseconds requires specialized infrastructure designed for real-time execution. Increasingly, organizations are looking for portable ways to bring their intelligence into trusted execution environments—without sacrificing ownership of the models that differentiate them.

Containerization is one way to reduce the barriers to participating in RTD while allowing partners to retain control of their proprietary models and decisioning logic.

Containerization gives us the best of both worlds. We can bring a brand’s proprietary intelligence and decisioning models into the auction while relying on Magnite’s infrastructure to handle the complexity of operating at scale. That means we can respond to audience spikes in real time, activate unique intelligence across every impression, and focus our engineering efforts on the best possible model per advertiser—not on rebuilding the underlying infrastructure. Adam Heimlich, CEO, Chalice AI

What is Containerization?

Containerization is a software deployment approach that packages applications, AI models, algorithms, and business logic into portable, self-contained environments that can run consistently across different infrastructure.

Think of it as packaging proprietary intelligence into a secure, portable package. Organizations can deploy and run their models wherever they’re supported without exposing the underlying code or intellectual property.

Importantly, containerization is not the capability itself—it’s one deployment model for running proprietary intelligence within an RTD workflow. Partners can choose to deploy their proprietary logic through a server-to-server integration, where they host and manage their own infrastructure, or through a containerized deployment, where their models run within an SSP’s execution environment. The right approach depends on each organization’s technical, operational, and business requirements.

The future of programmatic isn’t about who owns the impression—it’s about who owns the intelligence making the decision. Containerization allows us to embed our AI decisioning engine directly within Magnite’s infrastructure, bringing intelligence as close as possible to the auction. This architecture lets us rapidly improve our models while Magnite provides the resilient, high-performance platform that executes billions of AI-powered decisions at scale. Pirouz Nilforoush, Co-Founder & President, inPowered AI

In general:

Server-to-server deployments are often best for highly complex models that require significant compute resources, change frequently, or run at relatively lower request volumes where infrastructure costs are less of a concern.

Containerized deployments are best suited for portable models whose memory requirements align with the resource constraints of the environment, are updated periodically, and benefit from operating closer to the auction while leveraging existing infrastructure at scale.

Ultimately, containerization doesn’t change the intelligence—it changes where that intelligence runs. Its value comes from enabling proprietary models to operate closer to the point of decision while relying on trusted infrastructure to deliver the performance, scale, and operational reliability that real-time advertising demands.

Why Infrastructure Matters

Real-time data is only as effective as the infrastructure supporting it. Applying proprietary intelligence at auction speed requires more than sophisticated models—it requires infrastructure capable of evaluating billions of opportunities, coordinating execution across campaigns, and delivering reliable performance within millisecond latency requirements.

This is where infrastructure becomes a competitive advantage. Magnite provides the foundation through premium supply, scalable infrastructure, and real-time execution capabilities that allow partners to deploy their proprietary intelligence reliably at auction scale. This includes:

Premium supply

Apply proprietary intelligence against high-value CTV and DV+ inventory where decision quality matters most.



Apply proprietary intelligence against high-value CTV and DV+ inventory where decision quality matters most. Real-time execution

Coordinate pacing, frequency management, budgeting, and campaign state while evaluating every opportunity in milliseconds.



Coordinate pacing, frequency management, budgeting, and campaign state while evaluating every opportunity in milliseconds. Scalable infrastructure

Run proprietary models reliably across billions of daily auctions without building distributed execution systems.



Run proprietary models reliably across billions of daily auctions without building distributed execution systems. Flexible deployment

Choose the deployment model that best fits your business—from RTD integrations to containerized models—without rebuilding the underlying infrastructure.

RTD enables proprietary intelligence to move closer to the auction. Infrastructure determines how reliably that intelligence performs once it gets there. Containerization is one deployment model that helps make it possible.

Build With Us

As programmatic advertising evolves, there won’t be a single path to innovation. Organizations will build and deploy proprietary AI models in different ways, but the common requirement will be flexible, scalable infrastructure capable of turning intelligence into action in real time.

Magnite is supporting that flexibility by providing trusted infrastructure where partners can activate proprietary intelligence in the way that best aligns with their business. Whether that means deploying their own models, leveraging Real-Time Data (RTD), adopting containerized deployments, or combining multiple approaches, the goal remains the same: bringing better intelligence closer to the point of decision.

Ultimately, the future of programmatic is about making every impression smarter. As intelligence moves closer to the point of execution, the ecosystem has an opportunity to become more interoperable, more collaborative, and more effective—giving organizations the flexibility to innovate while retaining ownership of the intelligence that sets them apart.