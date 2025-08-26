Precision Meets Wellness: How NESCAFÉ Sugar Free Philippines Reached Health-Conscious Consumers with Magnite
Magnite Team
August 26, 2025 | 2 min read
To address reduced coffee consumption among health-conscious Filipinos, NESCAFÉ Philippines launched NESCAFÉ Sugar Free to re-engage consumers cutting back on 3-in-1 coffee. Timed for the festive season, the brand partnered with Magnite to deliver a high-impact, omnichannel campaign, maximizing audience reach and engagement with contextual precision.
The advertising campaign was executed across three core activation pillars, focused on engaging consumers when they were most receptive, within digital environments that reflected their lifestyles, values, and daily routines.
The campaign was able to:
→ Enhance ad engagement with precise reach via genre-tailored programmatic pause ads with WeTV
→ Reach health-conscious audiences with a custom-curated audience streaming marketplace with Lotame
→ Extend omnichannel reach through contextual playlist amplification with Spotify Advertising
The NESCAFÉ Sugar Free launch campaign delivered exceptional results, not only meeting, but exceeding, its core objectives of driving awareness, engagement, and conversion among health-conscious Filipino consumers.
Download the case study to discover the full story behind NESCAFÉ Sugar Free’s success with Magnite.
Contact Us
Presspress@magnite.com
Eventsevents@magnite.com
Investor Relationsnkormeluk@magnite.com