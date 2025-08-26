Precision Meets Wellness: How NESCAFÉ Sugar Free Philippines Reached Health-Conscious Consumers with Magnite

To address reduced coffee consumption among health-conscious Filipinos, NESCAFÉ Philippines launched NESCAFÉ Sugar Free to re-engage consumers cutting back on 3-in-1 coffee. Timed for the festive season, the brand partnered with Magnite to deliver a high-impact, omnichannel campaign, maximizing audience reach and engagement with contextual precision.



The advertising campaign was executed across three core activation pillars, focused on engaging consumers when they were most receptive, within digital environments that reflected their lifestyles, values, and daily routines.



The campaign was able to:

→ Enhance ad engagement with precise reach via genre-tailored programmatic pause ads with WeTV

→ Reach health-conscious audiences with a custom-curated audience streaming marketplace with Lotame

→ Extend omnichannel reach through contextual playlist amplification with Spotify Advertising



The NESCAFÉ Sugar Free launch campaign delivered exceptional results, not only meeting, but exceeding, its core objectives of driving awareness, engagement, and conversion among health-conscious Filipino consumers.

“The launch of NESCAFÉ Sugar Free was a pivotal moment for our brand. We weren’t just introducing a new variant—we were addressing a real and growing concern among Filipino consumers: sugar intake. To succeed, we needed a campaign that could cut through the noise and speak directly to a health-conscious audience with relevance and precision.

Magnite proved to be a good partner to achieve this. Their programmatic capabilities enabled us to deliver our message in highly contextual moments we otherwise would not have reached. These innovations allowed us to reach our audience when they were most receptive, in environments that aligned with their lifestyles and values. With the measurable results, Magnite helped us turn insight into impact and strategy into positive business outcomes.”



—Agnes Isabelle Adviento, Senior Brand Manager, Nestle



Download the case study to discover the full story behind NESCAFÉ Sugar Free’s success with Magnite.