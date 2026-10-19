A balanced monetization strategy helps publishers maximize the value of their inventory. By combining premium brand demand with performance campaigns, developers can increase auction competition, improve yield, and diversify their revenue.

That’s why we’re excited to announce that Magnite is now live as a bidder on CloudX.

With Magnite’s lightweight SDK, publishers can easily connect their CloudX auction environment to Magnite’s global DV+ marketplace, adding another source of premium demand with a simple integration.

What publishers can expect

Access to premium brand demand

Magnite connects publishers with leading global advertisers looking to reach mobile audiences in brand-safe environments. Adding that demand alongside existing performance campaigns creates a more balanced auction and can help maximize the value of every impression.

Greater buyer confidence through OMSDK certification

The Magnite SDK is fully certified with the IAB’s Open Measurement SDK (OMSDK), giving buyers standardized third-party measurement and greater transparency. That confidence can encourage stronger participation from premium advertisers.

Connection to a global omnichannel marketplace

Magnite’s demand extends beyond mobile. Publishers gain access to the same programmatic ecosystem that supports CTV and OTT, online video, and other premium digital channels, helping mobile inventory compete for larger brand budgets across campaigns.

A stronger monetization foundation

Building a sustainable monetization strategy requires access to diverse sources of demand. As a bidder on CloudX, Magnite gives publishers another way to strengthen auction competition, diversify revenue, and maximize the value of their inventory through a simple integration.