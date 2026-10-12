Dentsu CTV Marketplace Powered by Magnite: Powering Smarter CTV for Cadillac

Cadillac, a leading global luxury automotive brand, partnered with dentsu to launch its latest vehicle lineup across six Middle East markets: UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

The campaign aimed to build awareness and consideration among affluent, technology-forward consumers by combining the storytelling power of 30-second TV creative with the precision and premium environments of CTV.



View the case study to learn how Cadillac, Dentsu MENA and Magnite combined premium supply, audience intelligence and cross-publisher optimisation in a single activation strategy to achieve their campaign goals.