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Dentsu CTV Marketplace Powered by Magnite: Powering Smarter CTV for Cadillac

Magnite Team

October 12, 2026 | 1 min read

Cadillac, a leading global luxury automotive brand, partnered with dentsu to launch its latest vehicle lineup across six Middle East markets: UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.

The campaign aimed to build awareness and consideration among affluent, technology-forward consumers by combining the storytelling power of 30-second TV creative with the precision and premium environments of CTV.

View the case study to learn how Cadillac, Dentsu MENA and Magnite combined premium supply, audience intelligence and cross-publisher optimisation in a single activation strategy to achieve their campaign goals.

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Tags: Auto, CTV, MENA

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