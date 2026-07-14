Magnite Achieves JICDAQ Certification for Brand Safety and Invalid Traffic Prevention in Japan

TOKYO — July 14, 2026 — Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that it has achieved certification from the Japan Joint Industry Committee for Digital Advertising Quality (JICDAQ), demonstrating that it complies with the organization’s established standards around brand safety and invalid traffic prevention.

JICDAQ is an industry-led organization established by Japan’s leading advertising associations to improve digital advertising quality through certification standards focused on brand safety and the elimination of invalid traffic. The certification recognizes companies that maintain robust operational processes to help ensure safe and secure advertising environments.

For advertisers and agencies in Japan, the certification provides additional assurance that media investments transacted through Magnite’s platform are supported by rigorous measures designed to promote brand-safe environments. The certification applies across Magnite’s premium CTV and omnichannel inventory, helping buyers access trusted, high-quality media environments with confidence.

“Achieving JICDAQ certification reflects Magnite’s continued investment in delivering a premium and trusted advertising marketplace for buyers and sellers in Japan,” said Ken Harada, Managing Director, Japan at Magnite. “As CTV adoption accelerates and omnichannel strategies become increasingly important, advertisers need reassurance that their campaigns are running in high-quality environments. This certification validates the safeguards, processes and standards we have built into our platform to help protect advertiser investments.”

The certification also underscores Magnite’s commitment to aligning global best practices with the unique requirements of the Japanese market. Magnite has long supported industry initiatives focused on improving transparency, brand safety and invalid traffic mitigation worldwide, including participation in programs such as TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group). JICDAQ certification further demonstrates that these global standards are aligned with Japan’s local advertising quality requirements.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

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Magnite、日本においてブランドセーフティおよび無効トラフィック対策の「JICDAQ認証」を取得

東京 — 2026年[月・日] — 最大手の独立系セルサイド広告プラットフォーム（SSP）であるMagnite（NASDAQ: MGNI）は本日、一般社団法人デジタル広告品質認証機構（JICDAQ）より、ブランドセーフティおよび無効トラフィック（IVT）対策に関する認証基準に適合していることを示す「JICDAQ認証」を取得したことを発表しました。

JICDAQは、ブランドセーフティの確保と無効トラフィックの排除に関する認証基準を通じて、デジタル広告の取引品質向上を目指し、国内の主要な広告関連団体によって設立された業界主導の組織です。この認証は、安心・安全な広告環境の維持に向けて、適切な業務プロセスを運用している企業を認定するものです。

国内の広告主や広告会社にとって、この認証はMagniteのプラットフォームを通じて取引されるメディア投資が、ブランドセーフな環境を促進するための厳格な対策によって裏付けられているという、さらなる安心感をもたらします。この認証は、Magniteが保有するプレミアムなCTV（コネクテッドテレビ）およびオムニチャネルのインベントリ全体に適用され、バイヤーが信頼性の高い高品質なメディア環境に安心してアクセスできるよう支援します。

Magniteの日本マネージングディレクターである原田 健は次のように述べています。「JICDAQ認証の取得は、日本のバイヤーおよびセラーの皆様に、プレミアムで信頼性の高い広告マーケットプレイスを提供するというMagniteの継続的な投資を反映したものです。CTVの普及が加速し、オムニチャネル戦略の重要性がますます高まる中、広告主は自社のキャンペーンが高品質な環境で配信されているという確証を必要としています。今回の認証は、広告主の投資を保護するために当社がプラットフォームに組み込んできたセーフガード、プロセス、そして基準が正当なものであると証明するものです」

また、今回の認証は、グローバルにおけるベストプラクティスを日本市場独自の要件に適合させるというMagniteのコミットメントを明確に示すものでもあります。Magniteは長年にわたり、TAG（Trustworthy Accountability Group）などのプログラムへの参加を含め、世界中で透明性の向上、ブランドセーフティの確保、無効トラフィックの軽減に焦点を当てた業界の取り組みを支援してきました。JICDAQ認証の取得は、これらのグローバル基準が日本のローカルな広告品質要件と合致していることを重ねて証明するものです。

Magniteについて

Magnite（本社：米国ニューヨーク州、NASDAQ：MGNI）は、世界最大の独立系セルサイド広告プラットフォームを提供します。パブリッシャーはMagniteの技術を活用し、デスクトップやモバイル、オーディオや CTV といったあらゆるフォーマットのコンテンツを収益化できます。Magniteのプラットフォームはブランドの価値を守る質の高い広告インベントリと、月間何十億もの広告トランザクションに対応し、世界有数の企業やブランドから信頼を得ています。オフィスは、ニューヨーク、ロサンゼルス、デンバー、ロンドン、シンガポール、ムンバイ、東京、シドニーに構え、北米、欧州、中東、アフリカ、中南米、アジア太平洋全域をカバーしています。