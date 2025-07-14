Paramount Australia Partners with Magnite to Unlock Programmatic Access to the Paramount+ Ad Tier 

Sydney – July 15, 2025 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, and Paramount Australia today announced a partnership to unlock programmatic access to Paramount+’s premium streaming TV inventory in Australia for the first time. Following the launch of its ad-supported plan in the market, Paramount will leverage Magnite technology to give advertisers an unparalleled opportunity to reach engaged streaming audiences with greater efficiency and transparency in a premium environment. This announcement marks another key milestone in Paramount Australia’s business and technology transformation, paving the way for Paramount Connect.

Paramount+ offers a mountain of premium entertainment for all audiences boasting an expansive library of local original series, global hit shows, popular movies and live sport, making it a prime destination for engaged streaming audiences. The Magnite SpringServe video platform combined with Paramount’s mediation capabilities streamline advertiser access to Paramount’s premium streaming inventory.

“As the Paramount+ ad tier continues to expand its footprint in Australia, we are committed to offering innovative ways for advertisers to connect with our engaged, high-value audiences,” said Milan Blazevic, Head of Programmatic at Paramount Australia. “By partnering with Magnite, we are unlocking programmatic access to our premium inventory in this market for the first time, providing advertisers with greater flexibility and efficiency in their media buying strategies.”

“Magnite is dedicated to driving streaming TV innovation, and our partnership with Paramount+ will unlock access to one of Australia’s most compelling streaming platforms through our industry-leading technology offering brands a first-mover advantage,” said Yael Milbank, Managing Director, ANZ at Magnite. “As programmatic CTV adoption accelerates, this partnership will empower advertisers with smarter automation, enhanced targeting, and more effective data-driven buying strategies for greater efficiency in campaign execution.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Paramount Australia

Paramount Australia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences, worldwide. Paramount Australia’s portfolio of consumer brands includes Network 10, Paramount+, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon and MTV.

