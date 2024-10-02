Cultivating Internal Efficiency for a Sustainable Future

As the largest independent sell-side company in the world, Magnite has an opportunity to set a good example around carbon reduction. We view the issue of sustainability in two ways: in this article, we discuss some of the ways we support sustainability internally at Magnite. In part two, we’ll share how we utilize our leading technology to enable more efficient connections across the ad ecosystem to reduce the environmental impact.

Searching within for Internal Efficiencies

Magnite identifies, monitors, and continuously reduces our environmental footprint through operational innovation and energy management. We are a global company with over 20 offices, more than 900 employees, multiple data centers, and cloud-based operations. We deliver over 4.7 billion impressions daily across an omnichannel media landscape, and these operations require significant energy usage, so it is key that we find ways to utilize our technological infrastructure to reduce our environmental impact while still supporting our clients.

To encourage company-wide sustainability efforts, Magnite implements hybrid working options, encourages the use of public transport, and promotes elements such as the “bike to work” scheme. Magnite also sets high standards for managing energy usage across our technical operations – physical and cloud-based – including the use of collocations and “green serving centers,” which use more environmentally sound practices. For more examples of our sustainability practices, visit the Energy and Environmental Efficiency section of our ESG site.

Committing to the Science-Based Targets Initiative

Earlier this year, Magnite took a substantial step by signing on to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI). By adhering to science-based targets, we are setting emissions reduction targets to enable us to reach net-zero emissions targets per the framework outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement. Adopting science-based targets makes us accountable for delivering impactful changes. Having universal rules and clear, consistent benchmarks helps ensure that all entities are held responsible and prevents attempts to justify less-than-adequate contributions to a rapidly evolving global effort. These standards provide a common framework, making it easier to assess and compare actions in line with science-based targets.

As a result, these kinds of commitments drive innovation and operational efficiency in our own tech and processes but also help to meet increasing demands from consumers, investors, and regulators for credible climate action.

Path to Carbon Zero

To consistently meet our sustainability goals, we’ve engaged 51toCarbonZero (51-0), a climate success platform, to help us measure and implement impactful sustainability strategies. Using their platform, we track our carbon footprint and gain insights into our emissions. 51-0 also equips us with a comprehensive framework rooted in industry best practices, guiding us in reducing emissions, offering sustainable solutions, and effectively engaging stakeholders. This approach helps us make informed decisions and actively pursue opportunities to lower our carbon footprint.

Industry Group Participation

The ad industry can maximize its efforts in achieving net-zero carbon emissions by collaborating on best practices, having access to tools to measure and reduce emissions, and working towards common goals. Magnite proudly supports Ad Net Zero, a vital initiative solely focused on reducing the carbon footprint of advertising production, distribution, and publication. Beyond fostering industry collaboration, Ad Net Zero has already driven meaningful progress in decarbonizing the advertising sector, providing tools and education programs to help ad professionals make climate-conscious decisions. For example, its carbon calculator helps advertisers measure and reduce the carbon footprint of their campaigns to make sustainability efforts more transparent and data-driven.

Magnite also actively participates in the IAB UK and IAB Europe sustainability committees, shaping best practices and standards for digital advertising. By championing green media products, these organizations push for energy-efficient technologies and eco-friendly practices across the entire ad supply chain. They’re also actively raising awareness through educational initiatives that spotlight the environmental impact of digital advertising, promoting sustainable practices. This is done in collaboration with tech partners to develop innovative tools and metrics to help advertisers and agencies measure their campaigns’ carbon footprints and reduce emissions. By collaborating with industry leaders, Magnite aims to inspire broader participation, improve environmental tracking, and lead meaningful climate action.

Magnite will continue to share our sustainability journey, including how we leverage cutting-edge technology and innovative strategies to drive efficiency for our partners and clients. Stay tuned for insights into our advanced traffic-shaping tools, streamlined SPO solutions, and partnerships guiding the media industry toward carbon neutrality.