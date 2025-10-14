Day in the Life: Daniella Carrillo, Executive Assistant, Marketing

Daniella Carrillo, our executive assistant, marketing, describes a typical day in her life working in Magnite’s Los Angeles office.

Magnite’s Day in the Life series dives into the various people and teams that make up the world’s largest independent sell-side ad company.

What’s the importance of your role on the marketing team?

Because I’m an executive assistant, I don’t handle much of the deep marketing work directly, but I help with a lot of the behind-the-scenes logistics. That includes tracking all of the team’s spending globally, as well as handling scheduling, travel, and follow-ups for our chief marketing officer. These are things that people don’t usually think of first but are essential to keeping the team moving.

How does your team support Magnite? Who are your closest collaborators in other departments?

Our marketing team is sort of like reputation consultants. We help ensure that Magnite is represented well and the word is out about everything we’re doing in the marketplace. On the administrative side, my closest collaborators are other EAs across the company, as well as finance and legal.

What does a typical day at Magnite look like for you?

There isn’t really a “typical” day, but generally, I start by making sure the calendar is aligned with priorities for the day, reviewing emails, and checking in on project timelines and upcoming deadlines. I’ll also look ahead at any upcoming travel and make sure all bookings are set.

If you swing by my desk, chances are you’ll see a budget spreadsheet open. I keep it on hand at all times to quickly process PO requests or adjust our marketing budget as needed. At the end of each month and quarter, my focus shifts to updating budgets and coordinating closely with finance, often through multiple meetings, to ensure everything we’re tracking aligns accurately.

On Thursdays, I always look two weeks ahead to clear conflicts, block time for travel, and reserve meeting rooms if needed. I also try to ensure that our leads have built-in breaks, as their days are often stacked back-to-back.

Talk about a recent project that you’re proud of yourself and your team for accomplishing.

I’m part of the marketing culture tiger team, which started as a way to enhance our global marketing team meetings. We realized those meetings could benefit from a greater variety of content and programming, so we worked to make them more dynamic. We’ve revamped agendas, encouraged more conversational presentations, and reintroduced things like PechaKuchas to help bring back that personal connection we don’t always get with our department spread across the globe.

The goal has been to boost morale and keep our team feeling connected, even though we’re not all in the same place.

You’re part of Magnite’s recently launched Hispanic and Latinx employee resource group, Mi Gente. How do you hope it will make a positive impact at Magnite?

Honestly, I was surprised Magnite didn’t already have one, considering how many Hispanic and Latinx employees we have. When I discovered that the Slack channel was quiet and there weren’t any leads, I helped get things moving by connecting with Andrea Albarian (VP, Financial Reporting), who was excited to step into a co-leadership role with me.

For me, this ERG is about representation, making it clear that there are Hispanic voices in leadership, and about acknowledging some of the unique challenges we face, like imposter syndrome, cultural or language barriers, and being first-generation college graduates. I believe much of our hesitation to be more visible comes from the fact that corporate culture has often felt unfamiliar, not just to us, but to our families as well. Many of us are learning to navigate it as we go, which is why having a support system is so important. I hope the ERG will create a space for us to share tools on how to advance in our careers, while also celebrating the strengths and perspectives our backgrounds bring to the company.

What’s your go-to hobby to unwind and recharge outside of the office?

Dance! I did hip hop for many years and still go to the studio when I can. These days, it’s less often since I’m busy with my kids, but I still find time here and there. I also enjoy DJing and family activities like biking with my kids.

Fun fact: I actually relearned how to ride a bike recently, alongside them. It was definitely humbling, but now it’s something we all do together!