Day in the Life: Nick Montes, Manager, Business and Legal Affairs

Nick, our manager of business and legal affairs, describes a typical day in his life working in Magnite’s Los Angeles office.

Magnite’s Day in the Life series dives into the various people and teams that make up the world’s largest independent sell-side ad company.

How would you explain what you do to someone outside the industry?

I play a jack-of-all-trades role, helping keep the legal and operational gears at Magnite running smoothly. That means managing and assisting with the review of various contracts, tracking critical legal deadlines, and supporting compliance efforts from a commercial and corporate standpoint. My role is unique because it touches nearly every corner of the legal function and company. I collaborate with teams across the enterprise, from sales and operations to finance and HR, to ensure we stay aligned with policies, regulations, and enterprise-wide goals. You could say I’m a behind-the-scenes fixer, making sure everything is buttoned up, whether it’s a commercial deal, a regulatory filing, or a board meeting.

How does your team support Magnite? Who are your closest collaborators in other departments?

Our team supports Magnite by serving as a central hub for legal assistance across the company. The legal team ensures that contracts are sound, compliance requirements are met, and governance obligations-from board meetings to corporate filings-are handled smoothly and on time. We collaborate closely with product teams, contribute to policy development and implementation across the enterprise, and help manage and protect our IP and trademark assets. Most importantly, we’re a steadfast partner to the entire company, ready to support any question, challenge, or decision that comes our way. Whether navigating complex issues or providing everyday guidance, our goal is to help Magnite move forward with confidence and clarity.

In my role, I collaborate closely with a wide range of teams across the organization. On any given day, I might be working with sales on contract approvals, finance and tax on regulatory filings, product and engineering on a wide range of platform-related topics, or HR on policy matters. That cross-functional exposure is one of the most rewarding aspects of the job. It means we’re constantly solving different challenges and helping every part of the business run more efficiently.

What does a typical day at Magnite look like for you?

There’s rarely a typical day for me at Magnite, and that’s one of the most rewarding aspects of my role. On any given day, I might be working on a commercial deal with the sales team, reviewing or negotiating a procurement contract, assisting finance with ongoing processes, or fielding a wide range of questions that come into our legal team.

I genuinely enjoy this variety, and I can confidently say my whole team thrives on the collaboration we experience across the company. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us. No question is too big or too small! We’re here to help and are always eager to find solutions.

Talk about a recent project that you’re proud of yourself and your team for accomplishing.

My team works on many projects supporting the business across all functions, so it’s tough to pick just one. I’ve been especially proud of an ongoing, sort of behind-the-scenes initiative I’ve been leading to help improve how we organize and locate commercial agreements within Salesforce.

When completed, this project should make it significantly easier for teams across the company to track and access agreements related to our customers, saving time and increasing visibility.

You’re a member of Prism, Magnite’s LGBTQIA+ employee resource group. How has Prism influenced your understanding of leadership, advocacy, or community-building?

Being a part of Prism has deepened my understanding of how powerful visibility and representation are in leadership. One valuable lesson from Prism and other company initiatives is that leadership isn’t just about titles. It’s about showing up authentically and creating space for others to do the same. Prism is just one of many important employee resource groups available to all Magnites, each offering a safe space for our team members to join in on the conversation and find community.

What’s your go-to hobby to unwind and recharge outside of the office?

I love the outdoors, especially road biking. On a typical weekend, you’ll usually find me riding along the beach or exploring different routes to hit at least 30 miles (or more) per ride. It’s my way to unwind, clear my head, and recharge outside the office. Plus, it’s a great way to stay healthy and take in some fresh air while doing something I genuinely enjoy.