Day in the Life: Katherine Rosa, Manager, Engineering

Katherine, one of our Engineering managers, takes us through a typical day in her life working remotely with Magnite.

Magnite’s Day in the Life series dives into the various people and teams that make up the world’s largest independent sell-side ad company.

How would you explain what you do to someone outside the industry?

I help manage a team that builds software used by streaming TV companies to deliver digital advertising. Our software acts like a messenger between different systems, helping them communicate quickly and reliably so the right ads can be shown while you’re streaming. I wear two hats: I help manage the team and projects, and I’m also a hands-on engineer who writes code and helps design the software.

How does your team support Magnite? Who are your closest collaborators in other departments?

My team plays a critical role in keeping the streaming platform running smoothly and reliably. We support day-to-day operations by addressing issues as they arise, while also delivering new features and improvements through our bi-weekly release cycle. Collaboration is a big part of what we do—we work closely with Product as well as several Engineering teams, including the UI, Ad Server, and Data teams, to ensure we’re building solutions that meet customer needs and support the broader platform.

What does a typical day at Magnite look like for you?

No two days are exactly the same. A typical day involves balancing my own engineering work with supporting the team I manage. I spend time coding, reviewing designs and technical decisions, collaborating with Product, and helping answer questions from teammates across the organization. I work on multiple tasks throughout the day, which keeps the work both challenging and rewarding.

What do you enjoy most about your role?

The people are what make this role so rewarding. I genuinely enjoy working with my team every day. We’ve built a culture centered on collaboration, curiosity, and mutual respect, where everyone is invested in helping each other learn, grow, and succeed.

What stands out most is how willing everyone is to jump in and help. If someone runs into an issue, it’s common for teammates to immediately hop on a call to troubleshoot together, share ideas, and work through the problem as a group. There’s a real sense that we succeed as a team, not as individuals.

We also make a point to have fun and build strong relationships outside of our day-to-day work. Whether it’s playing Skribbl (our version of Pictionary), Hot and Cold, or other team activities, those moments help strengthen our bond and make collaboration even more effective. One of my favorite traditions is our annual “SAPIs” awards, where we recognize teammates for everything from outstanding contributions and achievements to inside jokes and memorable moments from throughout the year. It’s a fun way to celebrate the team and reflects how much we genuinely enjoy working together.

There are no big egos—just a shared commitment to doing great work and supporting one another.

I also enjoy mentoring engineers and helping them develop new skills and confidence in their careers. Watching someone grow, take on new challenges, and succeed is one of the most fulfilling parts of my job. The combination of a supportive team culture, opportunities to help others grow, and the genuine friendships we’ve built is what I enjoy most about my role.

You’re part of Prism, Magnite’s s LGBTQ+ & allies employee resource group. What has it meant to you personally to help build that community, and what impact has Prism had across the company?

Prism has been one of the most meaningful parts of my experience at Magnite. I’ve had the opportunity to connect with incredible colleagues and help create a community where people feel welcome, supported, and heard. I think one of Prism’s greatest strengths is providing a space for meaningful conversations about issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community while also celebrating and uplifting one another. It’s been rewarding to see the positive impact the group has had across the company through its programming, events, and sense of community, and I’m proud to be part of something that helps make Magnite a more inclusive place for everyone.

What’s your go-to hobby to unwind and recharge outside of the office?

Definitely games and sports. I’ve always loved competition, whether it’s a board game night with friends or playing basketball or volleyball. It’s a great way to recharge, stay active, and spend time with people outside of work.