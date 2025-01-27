Driving CTV Innovation in EMEA with Rakuten Advertising

Inside the Magnite C-Suite with Chief People Officer Shawna Hughes
Magnite Earns Recognition as One of Built In’s Top Workplaces Across the U.S.
Game On: RCTI+ Kicks Off Programmatic Live Sports Advertising with Magnite
How Magnite and the7stars Unlocked Incremental Reach on CTV for Capital One
Why Streaming TV Is a Must-Buy
Streaming TV’s New Era in SEA
Adtech Fundamentals
Advanced TV for Advertisers
Magnite Team
January 27, 2025 | 0 min read
Tags:
CTV, EMEA, Streaming
Contact Us
Press
Events
Investor Relations
This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. Some are essential to make our site work; others help us improve the site. Read our website privacy policy and cookie statement to learn more.