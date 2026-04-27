From Mediation to Agentic AI: Building a More Intelligent, Intuitive Advertising Ecosystem

Magnite recently announced new AI capabilities designed to improve how advertising works across both the buy and sell sides of the ecosystem. These innovations span AI-enabled mediation and agent-driven workflows, two areas where we see meaningful opportunities to simplify complexity and improve outcomes.

Our approach is deliberate. We are not incorporating AI for its own sake. We are making our existing platforms, trusted by many of the world’s leading media owners and buyers, more intuitive, more efficient, and more effective in practice.

This builds on Magnite’s long-standing investments in AI-driven automation, embedded across our platforms over time. This includes our work within Demand Manager, where we introduced end-to-end automation designed to deliver measurable improvements in performance and operational efficiency, and our early AdCP tests. That same principle applies here. These aren’t just incremental add-ons but features that produce durable, real-world gains.

Building on a Strong Foundation

AI allows us to extend that foundation by reducing manual workflows, surfacing more actionable insights, and scaling what teams can accomplish without adding operational overhead. In this way, AI acts as an extension of human expertise. What once took hours of manual auditing can now be handled by AI in seconds, with automated alerts and suggested fixes.

One of the most significant areas of advancement is mediation. Historically, mediation focuses on yield optimization, essentially adjusting auction mechanics to improve revenue. But as the CTV ecosystem has grown more complex, publishers need more than optimization alone. They need a system that helps them understand what is driving performance and take action on it in real time.

Our latest mediation capabilities are designed to provide that clarity. Magnite’s SpringServe video platform plays a central role in how premium CTV and OTT media is bought and sold. Mediation through SpringServe acts as the control center for monetization decisioning, prioritizing the publisher’s interests by evaluating all demand sources without bias. This is a capability uniquely strengthened by Magnite’s position at the intersection of CTV supply and demand, providing the visibility needed to unify and optimize every transaction in one place.

With AI-enabled features, publishers can:

Automatically optimize yield through adaptive pricing and demand prioritization

Detect anomalies and identify the root causes of performance changes in seconds

Gain visibility into demand paths across buyers and deal types

Protect pricing integrity across all demand sources

Connecting Buyers and Sellers Through Agentic AI

Our work in agentic AI builds directly on the progress we’ve made enabling AI agents for the sell-side to better connect premium publishers with high-quality demand.

Through those efforts, and our close collaboration with leading agencies and buyers, we’ve had ongoing conversations about how similar capabilities could help streamline the buy side of the transaction.

Programmatic execution today requires constant monitoring and adjustment across multiple variables. Buyers are looking for ways to connect more efficiently with supply while maintaining control, transparency, and performance.

We are working with partners to develop agent-driven workflows. At the center of this effort is Magnite’s Buyer Agent that unifies strategic planning, GenAI creative generation, and direct-to-publisher execution within a single conversation. This allows us to:

Automate routine tasks in campaign execution

Respond to performance signals in near real time

Improve how buyers discover and connect with premium supply

Accelerate optimization cycles

Allow teams to focus more on strategy and planning

An important part of this work is ensuring flexibility. Ultimately, for the buy-side, this isn’t just about speed. It’s about drastically reducing media waste by ensuring budgets dynamically shift to the highest-performing supply in real-time.

We are developing our own buyer and seller agents, but we are also building an open framework that supports third-party solutions. This allows partners to bring their own agentic tools that connect into Magnite’s offerings and operate within a connected environment.

This approach is grounded in interoperability and optionality. Interoperability ensures that different agents, whether built by Magnite or by our partners, can work together seamlessly across the transaction. This includes aligning with emerging industry standards, such as AdCP, to support consistent communication and coordination between systems.

Optionality ensures that our clients are not locked into a single approach, but instead have the flexibility to choose, customize, and evolve the tools they use over time. We want our partners to be able to build with us on their terms.

Just as importantly, our goal is not only to create solutions that work well within our platform, but to contribute to a more interoperable, efficient ecosystem overall. By aligning with industry standards and supporting open frameworks, we can move the broader advertising landscape forward in lock step. We believe this is critical to ensuring that AI-driven innovation remains practical, adaptable, and aligned with the needs of the broader ecosystem.

A More Intuitive Platform for the Future

Ultimately, this is about making the platforms our clients rely on more intuitive and more powerful. By combining AI-enabled assistance with agent-driven execution, we are helping publishers and buyers operate more effectively in a complex and rapidly evolving market. And as these capabilities continue to develop, our focus will remain the same: applying AI in ways that deliver clear, practical value.