Magnite Helps Power Walmart DSP Marketplace Connect Select

Today, Walmart Connect announced the launch of Connect Select, a curated marketplace designed to simplify how advertisers activate programmatic CTV at scale. Magnite is proud to be named a Premium+ Partner, helping power streamlined access to high-quality supply and driving more efficient outcomes for advertisers.

Shortening the Distance Between Data and Supply

As retail media and CTV converge, the industry is shifting toward a more intentional, high-quality inventory model. Through this expanded partnership, Magnite’s technology is now deeply integrated into the Walmart DSP. This creates a direct, frictionless path to premium inventory, removing unnecessary intermediaries and ensuring every impression is brand-safe, transparent, and addressable.

By pairing Walmart’s proprietary first-party retail signals with Magnite’s omnichannel supply, advertisers can now reach highly relevant audiences across video with unprecedented precision.

Simplified Access to Premium Supply

A cornerstone of this partnership is VIZIO’s integration, with Magnite providing the end-to-end technology stack that powers it. This unique tie-in allows Walmart DSP buyers to close the loop and have access to:

Deterministic Measurement: Move beyond broad “auto enthusiast” segments by reaching households based on real purchase signals. For example, those who have recently bought a car seat at Walmart.

Move beyond broad “auto enthusiast” segments by reaching households based on real purchase signals. For example, those who have recently bought a car seat at Walmart. Lean-Back Discovery: Leverage the TV as a high-engagement environment where discovery and purchase can happen simultaneously.

Expanding Access to CTV for All Advertisers

By combining curated inventory with seamless activation in the Walmart DSP, Connect Select makes it easier for brands of all sizes to launch and scale CTV campaigns aligned to their specific objectives. Advertisers can quickly move from planning to execution, reaching high-value audiences in moments of discovery and inspiration.

Magnite’s partnership helps ensure that this access is both scalable and reliable, bringing global demand closer to premium supply and supporting a more accessible, performance-driven future for CTV advertising.

To activate a campaign with Walmart Connect inventory, please reach out to your Magnite account manager or [email protected].