Magnite’s Female Powerhouses: Jil North

Jil North, Regional Lead, Demand Facilitation, Singapore

This International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Magnite is shining a spotlight on five exceptional women who are making their mark in the ever-evolving ad tech landscape.

This series showcases how these women are shaping the future of Magnite and inspiring the next generation of female leaders in the industry.

Read on to learn about Jil’s unique journey and contributions to Magnite.

What woman in history or the present is your role model?

Not a role model per se, but I find the women of the Kardashian/Jenner family fascinating. There’s a huge divide between people who either like them or hate them, yet they’re still thriving and highly successful in their endeavors.

They’re one of the very few celebrities who have managed to stay relevant and have been able to retain a consistent buzz for their own brand/personality over the years. The amazing part is, as the years go by, they keep evolving (from scandals and reality shows to now entrepreneurs) and consistently thriving!

Whether you’re a fan or not, their “business model” seems to be bulletproof.

What’s been your biggest challenge as a woman in this industry? Have you overcome it? If so, how?

Growing up in the Philippines, we were taught from a young age never to question the elderly or authority. Questioning them was equivalent to disrespect. If you want something, don’t ask – wait for it to be given to you. Asking was equivalent to being greedy.

Applying the two in adult life and the work environment, it has taken me years to find the confidence (and I am still working on it) to express my thoughts without feeling like I was disrespecting anyone or coming across as greedy.

Dealing with the values you were taught from a young age and having to adjust/change them during adulthood, plus dealing with being a woman, has been a consistent challenge.

However, I have also learned that as long as my dealings and encounters are guided by genuine respect and aiming towards the good (win-win situation), you can and will be heard and thrive.

In what ways can women support and empower each other in the workplace?

Stop comparing your achievements with other women and see them as a threat. Instead of feeling jealous or insecure, try to understand and learn what makes them successful and think of how you can apply that in your personal growth.

What’s the best piece of advice you’d give to a young woman entering the workforce?

If you want/need something, do not hesitate to ask. It’s better to ask and be rejected than constantly be bugged by ‘what if’ thoughts.

How do you approach building and maintaining professional networks as a woman in the ad tech sector?

Be genuine and reliable. Clients will remember how you have serviced them and will surely come to you when they need help. They will follow you wherever you go.

Clients will also talk about how you have serviced them to other vendors, and that’s how you can start building your image/name in the industry.

What advice would you offer women looking to expand their connections in the industry?

Industry events/gatherings can be awkward and overwhelming, but take advantage of them. Make an effort to start that awkward icebreaker conversation because you’ll never know who you’ll meet. Those small talk and awkward conversations could possibly have a great impact on your work/career.