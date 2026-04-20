Magnite, Google & Quarter Media: Open Bidding Direct Pay delivers 270%+ revenue uplift for Kicker

Supply path optimization (SPO) pushes buyers towards seller inventory that is labeled as “direct,” meeting IAB sellers.json requirements. In standard Open Bidding, Google facilitates the commercial flow between Magnite (SSP) and Kicker (Publisher), which some buyers perceive as an extra intermediary step versus direct supply paths.

Download the Case Study In this case study, we explored how Open Bidding Direct Pay can create a more direct commercial relationship and shift buyer perception. Find out the results here. Thank you for your response. Click here to access the case study.