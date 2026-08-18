The FIFA World Cup and the Rise of the Always-On Fan Journey

The 2026 FIFA World Cup did more than crown a champion. It also offered a glimpse into the future of sports media.

The tournament delivered record-breaking audiences across broadcast and streaming. More than 54 million viewers tuned in across Canada, Mexico, and the United States during the opening matches, while an estimated six billion viewers engaged with the World Cup worldwide.

Today’s fans move fluidly between live matches and shoulder content, from pregame and postgame coverage to highlights, creator content, podcasts, and documentaries. That creates a much broader canvas for premium advertising.

The shift is changing what publishers consider premium inventory. For decades, the live match was the premium moment while everything around it was treated as supporting content. This year’s World Cup showed that publishers can create value across the entire fan journey, not just the live broadcast.

According to Magnite’s “Inside the Live Experience” research, 46% of U.S. viewers regularly consume pre-event coverage while 48% remain tuned in for post-event coverage. And 59% of U.S. viewers are more likely to purchase brands that appear across live and shoulder content.

In fact, Fox Sports’ pregame show for the 2026 World Cup skyrocketed from 2.64 million viewers in 2022 to 5.62 million, marking a 113% increase in viewership.

This evolution creates an entirely new monetization opportunity for publishers.

Programmatic Has Matured Alongside Live Sports

As premium sports inventory expands, publishers need a way to monetize it all.

For years, publishers relied on guaranteed direct deals to monetize live sports, while programmatic primarily served as a way to fill remaining inventory or respond to unpredictable audience fluctuations.

Now, that distinction has largely disappeared. Programmatic has matured into a strategic monetization channel that complements direct sales, enabling publishers to optimize yield dynamically as audiences shift throughout an event. Rather than choosing between direct and programmatic, Magnite SpringServe Ad Server automates demand decisioning across all buy types orchestrated within a publisher’s unified revenue strategy.

The economics reflect that shift. Magnite data shows that live sports command significantly higher CPMs than standard programming, with programmatic demand increasingly delivering premium pricing comparable to direct-sold campaigns. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, premium streaming publishers saw CPMs increase by as much as 271% compared with their typical yearly averages on all content across platforms, underscoring the value advertisers place on live sports audiences.

That matters because audience behavior has become increasingly dynamic. Monetization strategies must be just as flexible, ensuring every premium impression can be matched with the right demand at the right time.

Managing Live Sports Requires a Smarter Operating Model

Publishers must coordinate direct campaigns, programmatic demand, inventory prioritization, yield optimization, and audience delivery across multiple platforms while maintaining a seamless viewing experience. Success requires technology that brings those workflows together. For major live events, it also requires infrastructure that can handle sudden surges in viewership, ensuring every available impression can be monetized while maintaining smooth ad delivery during high-concurrency breaks.

Platforms like Magnite SpringServe help publishers centralize inventory management, ad decisioning, and demand in a single system, making it easier to optimize yield and maintain control during high-demand live events. Live Stream Acceleration (LSA) complements those capabilities by intelligently managing traffic and pacing during rapid audience spikes, helping publishers deliver more impressions without compromising the viewing experience. Tools like Live Scheduler also help publishers organize inventory around upcoming sporting events while giving buyers earlier visibility into premium opportunities.

Just as important is making premium sports inventory easier to discover and transact. Curated marketplaces help connect publishers with qualified advertiser demand, giving buyers greater visibility into available inventory while providing publishers with more efficient pathways to monetize premium live sports.

Together, SpringServe, Live Scheduler, and marketplaces can help publishers manage, package, and monetize inventory across the entire fan journey.

The Next Chapter of Sports Monetization

The biggest lesson from the 2026 FIFA World Cup is that publishers have more premium inventory than they think.

The live match remains the centerpiece, but it’s important to follow the fandom, an always-on ecosystem that keeps audiences connected long before kickoff and long after the final whistle.

Publishers that continue treating premium inventory as a 90-minute live event will leave value on the table. Those that embrace the entire fan journey—and equip themselves with the technology to monetize it—will define the next generation of sports media.