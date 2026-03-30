AdGood Leverages Magnite’s streamr.ai to Create and Scale Impactful Ads for Nonprofits

Nonprofits and purpose-driven organizations are increasingly looking for ways to harness the power of streaming TV without the traditional barriers of cost, time, and complexity. To help bring impactful storytelling to premium CTV environments, AdGood partnered with Magnite, leveraging streamr.ai to simplify creative production and activation at scale.

View the full case study below to see how AdGood enabled The Dickinson Music Enrichment Center to launch a high-quality CTV campaign with limited resources, driving performance while efficiently reaching local audiences through AI-powered creative and targeted programmatic activation.