Tennis Australia Works with Magnite to Unlock the Power of Programmatic

Tennis Australia sought to diversify its advertising strategy beyond traditional brand sponsorships by enabling programmatic ad buying across its digital assets.

In their quest, they required an ad tech vendor adept in both technical implementation and operational excellence to help them build a robust programmatic foundation and scale into the future.

Now, with robust technology in place, along with the support and guidance of Magnite’s local team of programmatic experts, Tennis Australia is well-placed to grow its digital revenue and future-proof its business.

Download the case study to find out more about how Magnite’s DV+ SSP and turnkey header bidding wrapper management with Demand Manager helped Tennis Australia to build a new revenue stream, boost operational efficiency, and discover new global demand during the Australian Open tennis event.