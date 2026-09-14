When the Story Became Media: Coffee-Mate’s Microdrama Innovation with WPP Media, Magnite and Viu

Coffee-Mate, Nestlé’s coffee creamer brand, strategically embraced the rise of microdrama in the Philippines, integrating Viu’s newly launched premium microdrama environment into its broader streaming strategy.



Working with WPP Media, Magnite and Viu, the brand extended “Lambing Serye” – a workplace romantic short film – across CTV, OTT and Viu’s newly launched premium microdrama environment using programmatic technology, precision targeting and purpose-built vertical creative to make the advertising feel native to the viewing experience.



Discover how an integrated CTV/OTT and microdrama strategy delivered premium attention, stronger brand impact and measurable business growth.