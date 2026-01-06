Free Games, Smarter Ads: Magnite and PHȲND Redefine Gaming on Smart TVs

Players get unlimited, subscription-free gaming—brands get smarter, more engaging ways to connect with them across Smart TVs

Stamford, CT — January 6, 2026 – PHȲND, the global cloud gaming platform making high-quality games instantly accessible on Smart TVs, today announced Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, as its ad tech monetization launch partner. Leveraging Magnite’s SpringServe ad server and programmatic capabilities, the collaboration will unlock both direct and programmatic advertising across PHȲND’s extensive library of top-tier games, opening a new channel for brands to connect with engaged players in the living room.

This partnership introduces programmatic advertising at scale to a console-quality gaming environment on Smart TVs. Through Magnite’s technology, advertisers will be able to reach audiences seamlessly across different Smart TV manufacturers and a wide variety of game genres—from action and sports to casual and family games—all delivered seamlessly through PHȲND’s ad-supported model.

“PHȲND was built to expand the definition of gaming by removing friction for players and unlocking new possibilities for developers and brands,” said André Swanston, Co-Founder & CEO of PHȲND. “With Magnite as our ad tech launch partner, we’re bringing both direct and programmatic advertising into cloud gaming for the first time at scale. This creates meaningful value for players through free games, while enabling advertisers to precisely target audiences in an environment that’s brand-safe and truly engaging.”

By making PHȲND’s growing catalog of games available with Magnite’s programmatic infrastructure, advertisers will gain access to diverse, brand-safe inventory across leading Smart TVs. Campaigns can be tailored by demographics, interests, and play behavior—optimizing spend while enhancing the player experience with non-intrusive formats, while also supporting developers with sustainable revenue streams.

“PHȲND brings together the excitement of gaming and the accessibility of smart TVs to deliver an innovative experience for both consumers and advertisers, and we’re proud to support this effort,” said Sean Buckley, President, Revenue at Magnite. “Our deep omnichannel experience across both streaming TV and gaming makes us uniquely positioned to help PHȲND efficiently monetize their premium content.”

The partnership with Magnite is a major step in introducing ad-supported cloud gaming as a mainstream entertainment channel. As Smart TVs become the primary hub for entertainment worldwide, this collaboration will create an unparalleled opportunity for brands to engage players where they play, watch, and connect. The collaboration sets the stage for advertisers and brands to explore new opportunities to connect with audiences.

About PHȲND

PHȲND is gaming for everyone, providing FREE instant access to a wide range of quality games directly on Smart TVs. No console. No downloads. No subscription fees. Just pick your game and play. Visit phynd.co to learn more about partnering with us.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media Contact:

Charlstie Veith

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Nick Kormeluk

[email protected]