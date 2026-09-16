From Supply Discovery to Activation: Inside Magnite Showcase

As buyer agents become more involved in media planning, discovery increasingly begins with a campaign brief. To recommend the right opportunities, these agents need clear information about the supply available to them.

Magnite Showcase gives media owners a way to package premium inventory for discovery by buyer agents. Through Showcase, media owners can create structured ad products that define the inventory, pricing, timing, targeting details, and access rules associated with an opportunity. Connected buyer agents can then evaluate those products against campaign goals and help buyers move toward activation.

This structure addresses an emerging challenge in agentic buying. Premium inventory spans platforms, channels, and publisher systems, with each media owner describing its opportunities differently. Showcase organizes that information so agents can more easily understand and assess it.

Turning Inventory Into Products Agents Can Understand

Media owners create and manage Showcase products through the Magnite Seller Agent. A product could feature a premium streaming audience, content category, live event, or distinctive ad format. The media owner determines what the product includes, explains its value, and establishes the commercial terms.

For example, a streaming package could include details about its content environment and audience alongside information about pricing and availability. This gives buyer agents the context needed to determine whether the opportunity aligns with a campaign.

The Magnite Seller Agent represents each product according to the media owner’s instructions, giving publishers control over how their inventory appears within agent-driven discovery.

How Buyers Move From Discovery to Activation

The buyer experience begins with a campaign goal. A buyer can enter a brief through the Magnite Buyer Agent, or an agency can use an eligible proprietary agent connected through Magnite Orchestration. The brief might include requirements related to audience, channel, budget, timing, or format.

From there, the agent searches the Showcase products the buyer is authorized to access. Magnite Orchestration facilitates the connection between participating buyer agents and relevant products. The agent can recommend opportunities that align with the brief and present the information buyers need to evaluate their options.

The buyer remains in control of the final decision. Once a product is selected and approved, ClearLine Activation provides the underlying buy-side infrastructure, while Magnite’s sell-side platforms, including SpringServe and DV+ where applicable, support the corresponding transaction and execution workflows.

This creates a more direct connection between the planning conversation and the infrastructure used to carry out the campaign.

“We’re bullish on this from the demand side — direct collaboration between publisher tech and buyer tech environments is where the real efficiency shows up, not just better access to supply,” said Mike Treon, head of CTV & video strategy, PMG. “Magnite’s done a good job building that into orchestration, bundling the products and controls together given how diverse their own stack is.”

A Clearer View of Premium Omnichannel Supply

Showcase is being built across SpringServe and DV+ with the goal of supporting CTV, display, online video, and other formats where applicable. Available opportunities will reflect the media owners and products that have been onboarded.

By presenting these opportunities through a common product structure, Showcase can give buyer agents a more consistent way to explore premium supply across channels. Buyers can focus on the recommendations that align with their goals and evaluate how each product could contribute to the broader campaign.

Agencies can access Showcase products through the Magnite Buyer Agent or connect an eligible proprietary agent through Magnite Orchestration. This flexibility allows buyers to use the agentic experience that best fits their existing process.

As Atul Saurabh, VP global product, platform & AI at MiQ, said, “We’re excited by the potential for Showcase to make premium supply easier for our agentic technology to discover and book. Bringing clearer supply information into agentic workflows could help streamline the bridge between MiQ’s AI-powered decisioning capabilities and a more efficient path to activation.”

Helping Media Owners Stay Visible as Buying Changes

As agents take on more of the early discovery process, media owners need to make their inventory legible to the systems shaping campaign recommendations. Showcase gives publishers a controlled way to merchandise differentiated opportunities, communicate their value, and define the conditions under which buyers may access them.

This can help media owners remain visible as planning workflows evolve, while preserving their authority over pricing, availability, permissions, and campaign approvals.

For buyers, Showcase can shorten the route from a campaign brief to relevant premium supply. For media owners, it creates a new way to bring distinctive inventory into agent-assisted planning. Together with Magnite Orchestration and Magnite’s existing activation infrastructure, Showcase connects supply discovery more directly with campaign execution.