Bridging the Gap Between Data and Supply: Inside ClearLine’s Self-Serve Audience Capabilities

Audience strategy has become more sophisticated as we are better at understanding how different audience signals can contribute to better outcomes, but activating audience data against premium media often remains unnecessarily complicated. Buyers may have to coordinate across multiple vendors, submit manual requests, or establish custom integrations before a campaign can launch. These disconnected workflows slow execution and make audience strategies more difficult to scale.

Magnite is simplifying that process through enhanced self-serve audience capabilities in ClearLine Activate (CLA). Buyers can now more easily access a broader selection of third-party audience segments—including more exclusive publisher and commerce data—and apply them directly to campaigns through line items and demand tags, providing the speed and precision that they require.

A more self-serve approach inside ClearLine

CLA now taps into Magnite’s extensive data ecosystem, giving buyers access to third-party data, advertiser first-party data, and permissioned publisher first-party data directly within the platform. Instead of managing separate workstreams or relying on manual support, audiences can be applied more directly and flexibly at the campaign level through line items and demand tags.

This means teams can layer multiple datasets together, create more precise audience segments, and activate those strategies without the same level of operational overhead that audience curation has often required in the past. It also gives buyers access to permissioned publisher first-party data through Magnite’s ecosystem, a differentiated capability not available through other platforms.

At a high level, CLA now enables buyers to:

Apply third-party, advertiser first-party and permissioned publisher first-party audience data directly to campaigns within the platform

Layer multiple audience datasets together to create more sophisticated targeting strategies

Access approved data partners through a centralized workflow

Reduce reliance on manual requests or custom integration workstreams

Activate audiences against premium supply with greater speed and flexibility

A key advantage of CLA is its seamless audience activation workflow, now powered by an expanded ecosystem of data partners. By bringing these partners directly into the platform, Magnite gives buyers access to a broader range of audience data, examples including:

Data onboarding and marketplace integrations: Experian, LiveRamp, TransUnion, Throtle, Cadent

Direct 3P Data Partners: Acxiom, Comscore, Captify, Lotame, Nielsen, OpenAP, Samba, TruthSet, Genius Sports, TargetSmart

Clean Rooms & CDPs: Snowflake, Databricks, Hightouch, Growthloop, Optable, Adobe

Publisher partners: LG Ad Solutions, Paramount, A+E Global Media, Scripps, AMC Networks, Wonder/Tastemade

This expansion reflects a broader goal: making ClearLine more useful not only as a platform to transact, but as a more complete activation environment for premium media and data targeting.

Why this matters for buyers

The value here is not just new functionality. It is the decreasing of friction.

Audience activation has often been treated as a separate, technical layer of campaign execution. But for buyers, it should feel native to the buying process itself. By centralizing audience access and activation within ClearLine, Magnite reduces the number of touchpoints required to launch campaigns. Instead of requesting new Deal IDs tied to specific audiences, buyers can access and activate approved audiences directly within their CLA seat. That has several practical advantages:

Faster campaign setup and activation

Reduced operational burden on planning and activation teams

Greater flexibility to test and refine audience strategies

Scale campaigns across approved data and media partners

Avoid managing multiple point solutions and separate integrations

Mike Laband, group SVP, US revenue at Magnite, put it plainly: “Advertisers do not need more pipes. They need a faster, cleaner way to turn audience strategy into live campaigns against premium supply. That is where the market is going. The winners will be the platforms that cut out friction, collapse steps, and make activation as simple as selecting an audience.”

That simplification is especially important for agency teams navigating growing omnichannel complexity. As Jean Fitzpatrick, EVP, commercial strategy at Omnicom Media, said, “The future of media execution belongs to platforms that unify intelligence, access, and control in one environment. Buyers do not want more steps between insight and activation. They want a direct path to premium supply. With ClearLine’s seamless workflow, our teams can move faster, execute with more conviction, and scale smarter strategies across channels.”

Building for what comes next

These enhancements are part of Magnite’s broader effort to expand ClearLine’s value in an evolving omnichannel market. By creating a more centralized and flexible foundation for audience activation, buyers can streamline campaign workflows today while remaining well positioned for future enhancements.

Buyers do not simply need more data. They need a scalable way to turn that data into media outcomes. ClearLine is helping bridge that gap by bringing audience intelligence, activation and premium supply together in one environment.