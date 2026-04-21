Hearst News Selects Magnite as Preferred Deal Partner for High-Impact Formats Across Web and CTV Supply, Announces SpringServe Partnership

NEW YORK – April 21, 2026 – Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that Hearst News has selected Magnite as a preferred deal partner for high-impact advertising formats across web and CTV inventory. Hearst News is also deepening its relationship with Magnite through a new SpringServe partnership.

This expanded collaboration brings together Hearst News’ premium content and trusted journalism with Magnite’s omnichannel scale and expertise, helping advertisers reach engaged audiences across streaming TV, mobile app, and web environments. As Hearst News continues to invest in emerging ad experiences built for modern viewing habits, the preferred partnership with Magnite will support high-impact formats such as web exit-intent placements and CTV pause ads across Hearst’s omnichannel footprint.

Hearst News will also leverage Magnite’s SpringServe platform to support its video advertising operations as the publisher continues to expand its premium streaming and digital video experiences. By incorporating SpringServe’s capabilities, Hearst News will be better positioned to drive greater operational efficiency and unlock more dynamic, high-impact video formats.

In an environment where advertisers prioritize quality, context, and attention, Hearst News’ portfolio of respected local news outlets offers a powerful advantage. Hearst News reaches over 80 million users who turn to its properties for timely reporting, community updates, and meaningful storytelling. As brands and advertisers seek dependable environments for their messages, Hearst provides a setting built on credibility and daily relevance.

“We’ve built our reputation by investing in strong journalism and trust is our most valuable asset,” said Nate Ryckman, VP, Programmatic Strategy at Hearst News. “As we bring our news properties together into one unified programmatic marketplace, Magnite is helping us deliver consistent, premium advertiser experiences across all of our properties, regardless of environment. The consolidation of our portfolio makes it easier for advertisers to plan, buy, and measure across our properties. Our partnership with Magnite will make it easy for advertisers to deliver impactful, performant experiences across that portfolio.”

“Hearst understands that attention is earned and their audiences come for trusted reporting and high-quality storytelling.” said Ashley Wheeler, Senior Vice President, DV+ Platform at Magnite. “This partnership is about helping Hearst bring forward ad experiences that match that standard. Together we’re delivering high-impact experiences that are respectful of the consumer and consistent across screens.”

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About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Hearst News

Hearst News is Hearst’s newly unified digital organization, bringing together talent, technology, product, data, and strategy into one centralized team focused on delivering best-in-class programmatic solutions at national scale. Formerly operating under the Hearst Mosaic name, Hearst News now serves as the single-entry point for national advertisers and agencies seeking access to Hearst’s digital news inventory across newspapers and television.

Media Contact:

Charlstie Veith

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Investor Contact:

Nick Kormeluk

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