Magnite Research Finds Streaming TV Advertising Drives Better Brand Recognition and Recall Than Video-Sharing Platforms in Brazil

Streaming TV’s premium content translates into positive brand opinions and purchase behavior

São Paulo, Brazil – February 11, 2025 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, unveiled its latest research report “Why Streaming TV Is a Must-Buy” in Brazil. The study was conducted using audience testing in a simulated viewing experience to compare post-exposure behaviors between streaming TV and video-sharing platform viewing. The results demonstrate the effectiveness of premium content in streaming TV environments, which drives positive outcomes for advertisers.

Streaming TV has gained significant traction in Brazil, with over 84 million viewers, 81% of whom watch ad-supported content . Beyond its scale, Brazil leads the region in time spent with online TV and streaming content. Magnite’s research highlights both the reach of streaming TV and its effectiveness for advertisers.

Key findings from Magnite’s study include:

Ads on streaming TV deliver higher brand recognition and recall compared to ads on video-sharing platforms . Ads on streaming TV achieve 23% higher brand recognition and 19% higher unaided recall compared to video-sharing platforms. While this trend is consistent worldwide, Brazilian audiences indexed higher in both metrics while global audiences averaged 7% higher brand recognition and 8% higher unaided recall compared to video-sharing platforms .

. Ads on streaming TV achieve 23% higher brand recognition and 19% higher unaided recall compared to video-sharing platforms. While this trend is consistent worldwide, Brazilian audiences indexed higher in both metrics while global audiences averaged 7% higher brand recognition and 8% higher unaided recall compared to video-sharing platforms . Consumers view streaming TV as a trusted environment . 83% of viewers say that seeing ads on streaming TV gives brands more credibility.

. 83% of viewers say that seeing ads on streaming TV gives brands more credibility. Streaming TV advertising translates into conversion behavior. 52% of consumers say they would be likely to make a purchase after seeing an ad for something they are interested in.

52% of consumers say they would be likely to make a purchase after seeing an ad for something they are interested in. Streaming TV is an important pathway to brand discovery. 62% of consumers discover new brands through ads on streaming TV.

“Streaming TV in Brazil is proving to be a game-changer for advertisers, offering a premium environment that delivers impactful and measurable outcomes unmatched by other digital video platforms,” said Rafael Pallares, Vice President, LATAM at Magnite. “Our research underscores streaming TV’s ability to deliver premium ad opportunities for brands looking to connect with deeply engaged audiences.”

Methodology

Magnite partnered with MediaScience, a global leader in media research and measurement. The study consisted of audience testing in a simulated viewing experience, where participants added Streaming TV and Video Sharing Platform (VSP) apps to their personal devices. Each participant watched content (TV shows and videos) and was exposed to ads appearing in naturally occurring ad breaks or as pre-roll. The panel was immediately surveyed after the viewing session to capture attitudinal responses. This two-factor research design provides a multidimensional view of Streaming TV and VSP viewers and points to differences between post-exposure behaviors and their effects on advertiser outcomes.

