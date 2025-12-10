Magnite to Power Monetisation and Mediation For RunnTV as Key Monetisation Partner

MUMBAI – December 10, 2025 – Magnite and its affiliates, together the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced RunnTV has named Magnite its key monetisation partner. RunnTV will leverage Magnite’s SpringServe technology to enhance monetisation across its CTV and FAST offerings and tap into Magnite’s mediation capabilities to scale.

RunnTV, India’s first independent and fastest growing FAST platform, delivers curated, channel-based content experiences designed for every mood, genre, and audience. Available across mobile, web, and connected TV devices, the platform brings Indian viewers a premium content experience with free non-stop entertainment.

With CTV device adoption increasing across India, collaborating with Magnite will help RunnTV tap into the growing potential of India’s CTV landscape and support its next phase of growth. RunnTV is also activating PMP (Private Marketplace) deals through Magnite’s platform to build out its demand partnerships.

“At RunnTV, we’re committed to building a truly innovative FAST ecosystem,” said Manish Sinha, Founder and CEO at RunnTV. “Working with Magnite gives us the tools to simplify monetisation and streamline decision-making across our expanding CTV and FAST footprint, while maintaining greater control over outcomes. We look forward to continuing to grow with the support of Magnite’s expertise and technology.”

“India’s CTV and FAST sectors are expanding at a remarkable pace, and with that comes the opportunity for platforms like RunnTV to scale their monetisation strategies,” said Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Asia at Magnite. “We’re thrilled to be working with them to bring advanced monetisation solutions to their inventory and help advertisers connect meaningfully with their engaged audiences across premium streaming environments.”