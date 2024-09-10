TF1 PUB Strengthens Its Programmatic Advertising Offering by Partnering With Magnite

Broadcaster to leverage Magnite Streaming and SpringServe to test new opportunities for monetising its inventory

Paris, France – September 10, 2024 – Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced it will work with TF1 PUB, French leading video advertising network, to streamline access to the broadcaster’s programmatic demand. Magnite joins TF1 PUB’s list of technology partners to support the TF1 group’s digital acceleration.

The TF1 Group is now a major player in streaming in France, with the launch of TF1+ earlier this year. TF1+ is the leading free French streaming platform with 35 million streamers every month. Thanks to many innovative features such as Synchro, the first recommendation engine for content to watch with family and friends, TF1+ aims to revolutionise the streaming experience and become a leading advertising platform for brands.

Magnite’s technology is purpose-built for video environments and well suited to help TF1 PUB more efficiently optimize programmatic advertising while maintaining the integrity of the viewer experience. Magnite will integrate into TF1 PUB’s existing advertising stack to help optimise programmatic spend. TF1 PUB will utilise Magnite’s demand facilitation capabilities to unlock demand through both the Magnite Streaming platform and the team’s international agency relationships.

“As we continue to strengthen our position in the French streaming market with the recent launch of TF1+, it’s important that we’re aligning with all technology providers who can help us reach consumers as the way they’re watching television evolves while delivering a superior ad experience,” said Sylvia Tassan Toffola, General Manager at TF1 PUB. “We’re excited to be exploring new programmatic opportunities with Magnite to support our acceleration in streaming and CTV.”

“We’re pleased that TF1 has chosen to work with Magnite to streamline their programmatic capabilities,” said Leon Siotis, Senior Vice President, SpringServe International at Magnite. “We look forward to unlocking new opportunities as they grow their business and supporting their diverse slate of content with engaging advertising experiences across different screens and formats.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats, including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About TF1 PUB

TF1 PUB, France’s leading multi-media advertising network, markets advertising space for the TF1 group’s channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI, TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, HistoireTV) and for TF1+, France’s leading free streaming platform with over 35 million streamers every month. On the radio market, TF1 PUB markets space for Indés Radios, the leading commercial offer on this medium, as well as for numerous French overseas radio stations. For further information: www.tf1pub.fr/

TF1 PUB renforce son offre de publicité programmatique en s’associant à Magnite

La régie du groupe TF1 s’appuiera sur Magnite Streaming et SpringServe pour tester de nouvelles opportunités de monétisation de son inventaire.

Paris, France – 10 septembre 2024 – Magnite (NASDAQ :MGNI), la plus grande société indépendante de publicité sell-side, a annoncé aujourd’hui qu’elle collaborera avec TF1 PUB, la première régie publicitaire vidéo française, pour étendre l’accès à la demande programmatique. Magnite rejoint la liste des partenaires technologiques de TF1 PUB dans le cadre de la stratégie d’accélération digitale du groupe TF1.

Le groupe TF1 est aujourd’hui un acteur majeur du streaming en France, grâce au succès de TF1+, leader des plateformes gratuites françaises avec en moyenne 33 millions de streamers mensuels. Grâce à de nombreuses fonctionnalités innovantes telles que Synchro, le premier moteur de recommandation de contenus à regarder en famille ou entre amis, TF1+ entend révolutionner l’expérience du streaming et devenir une plateforme publicitaire de premier plan pour les marques.

La technologie de Magnite est spécialement conçue pour les environnements vidéo et apportera à TF1 PUB des solutions concrètes pour optimiser le flux programmatique, tout en préservant l’expérience des utilisateurs. Magnite s’intégrera dans l’écosystème publicitaire existant de TF1 PUB afin d’optimiser les spends programmatiques. TF1 PUB utilisera les capacités techniques de Magnite pour stimuler la demande via la plateforme Magnite Streaming et grâce aux relations internationales nouées par l’adtech avec les agences médias.

“Alors que nous continuons à renforcer notre position sur le marché français du streaming avec le récent lancement de TF1+, il est important que nous puissions nous appuyer sur les meilleurs partenaires tech pour connecter nos clients à leurs consommateurs, tout en offrant une expérience publicitaire supérieure”, a déclaré Sylvia Tassan Toffola, directrice générale de TF1 PUB. “Nous sommes ravis d’explorer de nouvelles opportunités programmatiques avec Magnite pour soutenir l’accélération de notre business dans l’univers du streaming et de la CTV. “

“Nous sommes heureux que TF1 ait choisi de travailler avec Magnite pour rationaliser ses capacités programmatiques “, a déclaré Leon Siotis, vice-président senior de SpringServe International chez Magnite. “Nous sommes impatients de débloquer de nouvelles opportunités dans le cadre de la croissance de l’entreprise et de soutenir la diversité de son contenu avec des expériences publicitaires attrayantes sur différents écrans et formats.”