Western Union Media Network Taps Magnite to Expand Advertising Capabilities

New York – April 16, 2025 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced an agreement with Western Union to support growth of the financial services company’s new Media Network business. In doing so, Magnite will provide Western Union with technology to buy media as an advertiser and monetize its owned media.

To further increase direct access to streaming inventory, Western Union Media Network is the first commerce media company to leverage Magnite’s ClearLine solution. ClearLine puts clients in control of the ad buying process by allowing them to purchase premium streaming inventory directly from publishers, maximizing Western Union’s working media budget. Magnite reaches 92 million CTV households in the US, accounting for 9 out of 10 ad-supported CTV households in the country.

Magnite enables advertisers to tap into Western Union Media Network’s owned media properties and first-party insights. With Magnite’s technology, Western Union Media Network is monetizing its owned media properties spanning web, mobile, and in-app environments, including westernunion.com and its iOS and Android applications, which reach over 15 million US customers.

Using Magnite’s Curator Marketplaces for self-serve audience extension, Western Union Media Network is providing its customers access to a multicultural audience leveraging anonymized transaction data against Magnite inventory. As a result, advertisers and agencies can access Western Union’s unique data and Magnite’s premium inventory, benefiting from precise targeting and streamlined programmatic workflows.

Additionally, Western Union and Magnite have signed a supply-path optimization (SPO) agreement to streamline Western Union’s access to curated, premium omnichannel inventory.

“Magnite’s expansive technology and service offerings make them a versatile partner that can help address our desire to grow our business,” said Chris Hammer, Senior Vice President, Western Union. “We are excited to see this collaboration continue to grow as we scale our Media Network business.”

“We’re proud to support Western Union Media Network’s entry into advertising by helping them activate efficiently on all fronts,” said Stephanie Reustle, Head of Commerce Media at Magnite. “It’s great to see the advanced technology we’ve built for publishers and advertisers providing value to clients in new fields. We’ve seen the firsthand benefits of bringing sellers and buyers closer together and helping commerce media brands integrate into the landscape will bring additional advantages for all.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments, and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

