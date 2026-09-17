A More Open, Competitive Digital Advertising Ecosystem

The remedies decision in the Google ad tech case is an important moment for digital advertising.

Google’s dominance of open-web display advertising has stifled growth, innovation, and investment in the industry for more than a decade. We welcome the court’s focus on competition, fairness and greater choice for publishers and advertisers.

The decision includes meaningful requirements around how Google’s ad tech products interact with competing technologies, and eliminates many of the behaviors that underpinned Google’s exclusionary scheme to lock publishers into its ad server and to prefer its own exchange. If properly implemented, we believe these remedies have potential to level the playing field and create a more competitive auction environment that benefits the entire industry.

At Magnite, we’ve long believed that a more open and fair ecosystem benefits publishers, advertisers and the industry as a whole. Greater transparency and competition create more room for innovation and better outcomes for everyone participating in digital advertising.

Independent platforms should be able to compete based on the value they deliver — not on whether they control another part of the ad tech ecosystem.

The work now turns to implementation. We look forward to seeing these remedies put into practice and will continue to support an open, transparent ecosystem where providers compete on the merits.

That is good for publishers. It is good for advertisers. And ultimately, it is good for the future of digital advertising.



